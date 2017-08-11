Saturday Football Live: Scores, updates and results from Premier League and around the world

That's all for now, we'll be back around 2:30PM (UK time) to round-up on the day's events so far and get stuck into the 3PM fixtures!

Of course, it's not just Premier League football that we'll be watching over today. One to keep an eye on in the Championship will be in Derbyshire, with Derby County hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers, two clubs with big promotion ambitions.

And finally, Ronald Koeman and his band of new Everton signing's host Stoke City on Merseyside, looking to get off to a good start in their pursuit of breaking into the top six.

Speaking of Southampton, they welcome Wales' only Premier League representative, Swansea City, to start their season. It's the battle of the S' on the South-Coast, with Saints skipper Virgil van Dijk not expected to play any part as he continues to wrangle for a move away.

West Brom, fresh off handing Tony Pulis a one-year contract extension, host Bournemouth at the Hawthorns, with Jay Rodriguez looking to hit the ground running following an injury-hit few years at Southampton.

Elsewhere, it's a big day for Huddersfield Town as they make their Premier League bow at Crystal Palace, boss David Wagner carrying the hopes of the town as he leads his play-off winners into action. They're heavily tipped to end the season rock bottom, but the Terriers could give the first indication today that they're prepared to spring a surprise.

Looking back at today and the defending champions are in action at 3PM against Burnley, with Antonio Conte hoping to get off to the best possible start to the season with his Chelsea side, maybe even seeing new signing Alvaro Morata get amongst the goals.

Leicester had come from behind to take a 2-1 and then 3-2 lead, only for quick goals from substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud to swing the game late on.

It will certainly take something special for any of today's games to top last night's curtain raiser, as Arsenal edged out the Foxes 4-3 in an absolute thriller at the Emirates Stadium.

There are a host of fixtures up and down the country today, but all eyes will of course be on the first Saturday of the new Premier League season, which kicked off last night as Leicester City visited Arsenal.

Howdy all, and welcome to the first of VAVEL UK's brand new Saturday commentary, Saturday Football Live. I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll be taking you through the afternoon's action in the Premier League and elsewhere, after Watford's fixture against Liverpool, following the scores through the afternoon until Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester City later on.