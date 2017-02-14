A look back at Arsenal's previous encounters with Bayern Munich in the Champions League

(Image by Getty Images/Tom Jenkins)

Arsenal will do battle with Bayern Munich once again in the UEFA Champions League, and this time it might be the most intriguing edition in the series.

The two have become accustomed to playing each other at this stage of the competition with Bayern prevailing to the Quarter-Finals on both occasions.

Bayern Munich have not been at their scintillating best yet this season, though the Gunners have not been in the greatest form of late. One thing that is for sure, is that it will be another eye-catching battle between the two European giants.

Here’s a look at the previous meetings between the two sides…

Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal, November 2015 (Group Stages)

Arsenal sent a very injury-stricken side out to Germany on Matchday 4 of the Group Stages, and Bayern well and truly took the toothless Gunners apart.

Robert Lewandowski struck early on, before Mesut Özil had a goal ruled out for handball. Then the Bayern avalanche begun. David Alaba, Arjen Robben and a brace from Thomas Müller completed the rout.

Olivier Giroud got one back for Arsenal with a fantastic overhead kick, but it was only a consolation as Arsenal were well and truly battered in Munich.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayern Munich, October 2015 (Group Stages)

A memorable night for Arsenal fans to treasure at the Emirates, as the team recorded one of their most famous Champions League victories against an ‘unstoppable’ Bayern Munich.

The Germans came to North London boasting an unbeaten run stretching back to the previous season. Arsenal rode their luck for the majority of the game, before an uncharacteristic error from Manuel Neuer gifted Giroud a goal following a Santi Cazorla free-kick.

Özil added a second in injury time at the end of the game, to give Arsenal their first win of their Champions League campaign on Matchday three.

Arsenal 0-2 Bayern Munich, Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal (Aggregate Bayern won 3-1), Last 16, 2014

The Gunners gave themselves too much to do eventually when the two met back in 2013/14 season. Goals in the first leg, including an wonder strike from Toni Kroos and a late strike from Müller, after Wojciech Szczesny was sent off in the first half, gave Bayern a real grip on the tie.

In the return leg at the Allianz a month later, Bastain Schweinsteiger struck in the second half to kill the tie off, though Lukas Podolski got one back for Arsenal soon later, but it was only a consolation for the Gunners as they exited the Champions League at the Last 16 stage once again.

Arsenal 1-3 Bayern Munich, Bayern Munich 0-2 Arsenal (Aggregate 3-3, Bayern won on away goals), Last 16, 2013

Another case of ‘if only’ in the Champions League for Arsenal as they bowed out at the last 16 stage of the competition once more.

The main damage was done in the first leg at the Emirates, where Bayern raced in to a two goal lead in the first half thanks to goals from Kroos and Müller, leaving Arsenal shocked.

Though Podolski grabbed one back at the start of the second half to give the Gunners real hope. But towards the end, Mario Mandzukic struck an all-important third away goal, to put Bayern in a real commanding position going in to the second leg.

The return leg in Germany was anything but a formality. Giroud struck inside the opening ten minutes to well and truly rattle the German giants, and blow the tie wide open.

In the second half, Laurent Koscielny grabbed another one back for Arsenal to level the scores on aggregate. But Bayern’s all important third goal at the Emirates proved pivotal as the prevailed on away goals, to give Arsenal fans that same old feeling in the Champions League.