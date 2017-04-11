Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Gunners' player ratings on another woeful night

What next for a disjointed Arsenal? (Image by Getty Images/Mike Hewitt)

After another shocking display, the plot thickens once more for Arsene Wenger and Arsenal, as the Gunners whimpered to a 3-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace.

A first half strike from Andros Townsend gave Palace the lead at the break. Before Arsenal capitulated in the second half with goals from Yohan Cabaye and and a penalty from Luka Milivojevic, after Townsend was brought down by Emiliano Martinez.

The defeat was Arsenal's fourth in a row away from home in the Premier League, with no Champions League football looking a reality next season.

Here are the player ratings from an awful night at Selhurst Park...

Goalkeeper and Defence

Emiliano Martinez - 5/10 - Was hardly protected by his defence in front of him all night. Made some big saves in the first half to keep the score at 1-0. Though was rather clumsy for the penalty incident when bringing down Townsend.

Hector Bellerin - 3/10 - Another poor display from the Spaniard, who continues to come under a lot of stick recently. Had a very tough evening up against Townsend, as the full-back had another night to forget.

Shkodran Mustafi - 3/10 - One of the worst games the German has had since joining Arsenal in the summer. Was a vulnerability all night. All over the place for Palace's opening goal, and was bullied all night by Christian Benteke.

Gabriel - 3/10 - Likewise another shambles of a performance from an Arsenal centre back. Look scared and out of place all evening. Whimpered out of the ariel challenge against Benteke leading to Townsend's goal. No communication with Mustafi all night.

Nacho Monreal - 3/10 - An awful night once more for the Arsenal defence in general. Monreal was run ragged all night by Wilfried Zaha, as the Spanaird could barely keep up with the Palace winger. Offered something going forward, but that is being generous.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - 6/10 - Arsenal's stand out player at Selhurst Park. The only man who wanted to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Has come under a lot of stick recently, but last two games have showed why he is going to be a vital player for Arsenal in the long run.

Mohammed Elneny - 4/10 - Really struggled to have any influence on the game all evening. Had a decent shot saved by Wayne Hennessey midway through the first half. Was hooked off with over half hour to go.

Mesut Ozil - 3/10 - An unbelievably poor display from the German. Showed glimpses in the first half of wanting to make something happen. But come the second half he was already on that coach back to North London. Does he warrant a new contract, really?

Forwards

Theo Walcott - 4/10 - Very quiet all night. At times in the first half, looked as if him and Bellerin could cause Palace trouble down the right. But Walcott disappeared as the game went on. Came out with an interesting quote at the end claiming they knew Palace "wanted it more from kick-off"...

Alexis Sanchez - 5/10 - Always seems to be Arsenal's go to man, but these last few weeks, even Sanchez looks a different player. Was the key man for the Gunners in the first half, but looked dejected and uninterested (like the rest of the team) as soon as the second and third went in.

Danny Welbeck - 4/10 - Like Walcott, barely influenced the game from an Arsenal perspective all night. Started down the middle, and had one good chance in the first half which he scraped wide. Apart from that wouldn't of knew he was playing.

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsey - 3/10 - Came on for Elneny with around half an hour to go. Could hardly get in to the game, and was almost like a passenger, like the rest of the team.

Olivier Giroud - 4/10 - Offered something different when he came on for Welbeck with over a third of the game left to play. Though struggled to get any decent service up to him.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 4/10 - Was really brought on too late to make any impact. Game was already lost when the England man came on.