Petr Cech believes Arsenal's away day woes are a thing of the past after dramatic win at Burnley

It has been a rather pleasing last week for Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal side, as the Gunners followed their impressive 2-0 derby win over Tottenham Hotspur, with a crucial away win at Burnley.

The win moved Arsenal up in to the top four, ahead of their North London rivals, as the Gunners now gear up for two quick-fire home Premier League games against Huddersfield Town and Manchester United in the coming days.

Arsenal's win against Burnley on Sunday came in dramatic style, following a late, late controversial penalty scored by Alexis Sanchez. Though, Petr Cech believes that his side can now go on and really push at the top end of the table.

Consistency the key

It may have only been the Gunners' second away win in the league this season, but their number one between the sticks believes that Sunday's win was significant for more reasons than one.

"We said that we wanted to carry on after the big win at home against Tottenham and we needed to back it up," Cech told Standard Sport.

"Apart from the Everton win away, and a good (0-0) result at Chelsea, we haven't been getting results away from home.

"But we got a big win here and now," the goalkeeper admitted, "hopefully, we’ve turned the corner in terms of the away games. We need to carry on with our home form and if we can get as many away points as well then we will climb up the table."

The Arsenal number 33 went on to say: "We just showed that when we play on top of our game we are solid, organised and manage to stick to the plan, and if we do that we can win any game."

Being above Spurs not critical right now

The late win at Turf Moor on Sunday did mean that Arsenal leapfrogged above fellow neighbours, Tottenham back in to the last UEFA Champions League place.

Though, Cech believes that right now being above Spurs is not Arsenal's main priority.

"It’s only 13 games in, that’s the most important thing, and there’s so many points to be won," Cech said.

"You don’t reach your goals after 13 games, you need to carry on for 38 games and show consistency.

"There can be plenty of twists in the table and you see yourselves climb after two wins then have a draw and fall out of the top four pretty quick. It’s packed in there, and I think it will be until the end of the season."

City still catchable?

The Gunners currently sit 12 points off league leaders, Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. But Cech insists that his side can only keep winning and wait for City to slip.

"You have to play game by game and not think too much about what’s going on around you, because if you win your games you give yourself a chance," Cech stated.

"Let’s win our games and see how the others are doing. If the other teams above us keep going, keep winning, then you can’t catch them, but first you need to win your games and keep putting pressure on them."