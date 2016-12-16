Callum Wilson to be the centre of transfer battle

(Source : Catherine Ivill - AMA)

AFC Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson has been garnering interest from Premier League clubs with his good performances for the Cherries this season.

West Ham looked like they were the only interested party earlier, the Hammers have had a poor season so far and need to add firepower to their side, hence the interest in Wilson.

Now it looks as though a transfer battle is about to ensue as Everton look like they will rival Slaven Bilic's Hammers for the 24-year old Englishman.

Ronald Koeman looking to ease burden on Lukaku

The Toffees have been overly reliant on Romelu Lukaku to deliver in front of goal and while the Belgian has done exceedingly well so far for Everton, Ronald Koeman wants to lighten the burden of goals on Lukaku and thinks Wilson might be the answer.

Koeman enjoys the luxury of having multiple players who can play out wide alongside the Belgian, but the club still lack an out and out centre forward and Wilson might just be the answer to their prayers.

Lukaku has scored nine goals so far this season and while that is a very good total for the Belgian, Koeman will be concerned that not all his attackers are firing on all cylinders as Seamus Coleman is the second top scorer for the Toffees, with three goals this season, this statistic will worry the Dutchman certainly.

Bringing in Wilson will give Lukaku a support he has rarely enjoyed during his time with Everton, the Belgian has single handedly taken the goalscoring responsibilities and has delivered on a consistent basis for the club since signing for them.

West Ham also in the mix for Wilson

West Ham's strikers have failed to deliver for them this season and surprisingly, Michail Antonio is the top scorer for the hammers with seven goals this season.

The midfield has been the provider of assists and goals so far this season for Slaven Bilic's side this season with Dmitri Payet as well as Manuel Lanzini chipping with their share of goals and assists, as Andy Carroll has been out injured for most part and Diafra Sakho scoring inconsistently for the Hammers.

A move for Wilson in the January window itself would go a long way to solving the club's problems up front, Wilson has proven himself in the Premier League with his displays for Bournemouth this season and has shown that he's ready for a transfer to a bigger club, whether it is to West Ham or Everton however, remains to be seen.

Wilson committed his future to Bournemouth with a contract extension in the summer, which extends his current deal up to 2020. Any move away from Dean Court will certainly involve a fee up to £20 million or even more depending on the seriousness of the interest in the Cherries front-man.