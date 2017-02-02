Ryan Fraser extends AFC Bournemouth contract

(Source: Bryn Lennon / Getty)

AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has signed a new contract with the Cherries that will effectively keep him at the club till 2020 at the very least, the club announced today.

The Scotsman is a fan favourite among the Cherries faithful since joining the club in 2013 from Aberdeen and has signed a three and a half year deal extension to his current deal.

Ryan has made huge strides says Howe

This season has been something of a break-out campaign for the pacy Scotsman who has scored three goals in his 13 appearances so far in the league.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was delighted with the players' decision to sign a new deal with the club and said that Fraser has made "huge strides" in his development this season while playing in the team.

Fraser spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town and was unable to enjoy the Cherries successful debut campaign in the Premier League, however, the Scotsman has enjoyed his time on the pitch so far this season.

Howe praised Fraser's character and said that,"He has had to be patient for a regular opportunity here and the next step was to produce performances on a consistent basis. We are seeing that from him now".

Howe also acknowledged that the 22 year old "deserves" all the accolades that he has received and hopes that there are "many more to come".

"I see a really bright future for him”, he added.

Bournemouth board delighted with Fraser's progress

Fraser's new contract has been a well deserved one, the Wee One has been patient and has shown his desire to play for the club whenever he's been on the pitch.

The Bournemouth board as well as the fans are delighted with the decision and the Cherries chief executive Neill Blake spoke highly of the Scotsman.

Blake said that he is "delighted" that Fraser has put "pen to paper" on a new contract for the Cherries. He added that,"He has been a very important player for the team this season, especially in the last couple of months, and has proved he is capable of playing at the highest level."

Blake spoke of the club's policy of nurturing young talents like Fraser and said that,"We believe in producing and developing young, British talent. He also added that the club "looks forward" to seeing Fraser continue to improve in an AFC Bournemouth shirt.