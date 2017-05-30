Chelsea accept Bournemouth bid for Begovic

(Source: Steve Bardens - The FA / Getty)

Good news for AFC Bournemouth fans today, Chelsea have accepted the Cherries' £10million bid for deputy keeper Asmir Begovic and the Bosnian is set to agree on personal terms and complete his medical in the coming days.

Bournemouth tried to sign Begovic in the January transfer window, however any move for the keeper was blocked by Antonio Conte but now it seems as though the Italian is willing to let go of the Bosnian.

Bournemouth agree fee for Begovic

The Cherries' first bid for Begovic of around £8m was rejected in January, although it is reported that the Blues were interested in a renewed offer.

Begovic has hardly played for Chelsea since his move from Stoke City, having made just eight appearances this season, in all competitions.

Begovic is said to be the replacement for Artur Boruc, however, the Bosnian will have to compete for the first team spot with the veteran Polish international after he impressed in the latter stages of the Cherries' season.

Boruc earned his one-year contract extension after completing a clause in his contract for minimum appearances in the 2016/17 season.

Begovic eager for regular game time

One of the primary reasons for this transfer is that Begovic intends to move to a club where he can get regular time on the pitch, something which Conte hasn't been able to give the 29-year-old in his time at Chelsea.

Begovic came through the ranks of Portsmouth early in his career and also spent a season on loan with the Cherries in 2007 under then Bournemouth boss Kevin Bond.

As Begovic's move to the Vitality nears, it is rumoured that Eddie Howe is also trying to bring in Nathan Ake, former Chelsea captain John Terry and youngster Kasey Palmer.