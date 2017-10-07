Roberto Firmino enjoying playing alongside Sadio Mané and Mo Salah

Roberto Firmino and Mane in Champions League action (Photo credit: Andrew Powell, Getty Images)

Liverpool's new number nine Roberto Firmino has revealed how much he relishes lining up alongside wingers Sadio Mané and Mo Salah in the Reds' front three.

Despite Liverpool's difficult period, with only one win in seven going into the international break, the exciting and dynamic trio have scored 13 goals between them in all competitions so far this season.

The Brazilian forward has contributed four of those himself, scoring against Watford and Arsenal in the Premier League, as well as former club 1899 Hoffenheim and Spanish side Sevilla in the Champions League.

He also hit the post from the penalty spot against the latter.

Speaking to LFC World, Firmino said: “They (Mané and Salah) are giving us quite a lot of chances on goal.

“They’re very quick and we’re enjoying playing with those two and the speed they give us. They’re giving us a lot of chances to create goals, which is really important for the team”.

Liverpool have been struggling with converting chances in recent weeks, but Firmino remains confident that they can recapture the devastating forward play they have shown to be capable of in the past.

He added: “It’s excellent to play with these guys – it’s very important for me and everyone. It’s very good for the entire team.

“They are really nice lads, good people, and I hope that we can help Liverpool to the absolute maximum to play well”.

The Hundred Club

Since joining from the Bundesliga in 2015, Firmino has made a century of appearances for the Reds, really coming to the fore since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

“I enjoy playing here and I'm pleased to have reached my 100th game,” he said.

“It’s great for me [to be here]. Ever since I received the proposal to come to Liverpool, I’ve been happy.

“I never thought twice about coming to Liverpool. It’s a very good club at a very high level”.

Firmino, who was an unused substitute as Brazil drew 0-0 with Bolivia on Thursday, is expected to sign a new contract with Liverpool in the coming weeks, reflecting how important he has become in Klopp's side.

Brazil play Chile on Wednesday before Liverpool host Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime as club football resumes.