Manchester City make £2.5million bid for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Above: Pepe Reina in action for Napoli | Photo: Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

Manchester City's summer spending doesn't seem to be coming to an end just yet as they look close to completing their fifth signing of the window, with The Citizens nearing a deal for Napoli and former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina having submitted a £2.5 million bid for the Spaniard.

Spelling the end for Bravo ?

Goalkeepers have proven hard to come by so far in Pep Guardiola's tenure at the Etihad Stadium, having dropped no 1 Joe Hart who eventually left for Torino and replaced by Barcelona's Claudio Bravo. The signing of the Chilean proved to be more than a poor choice having cost City a number of points earlier in the campaign, Willy Caballero was rightfully brought in for the majority of the campaign but the damage that Bravo had caused him was clear to see.

The manager is now looking to rectify his mistakes with the world-record signing of Ederson but left space for a understudy having got rid of Caballero and Hart to Chelsea and West Ham respectively, Reina seems to be the perfect choice to challenge Ederson but does seem to mean the end for Bravo's career at Eastlands.

Reina is one of the more experienced goalkeepers in the game having played for the likes of Barca, Bayern Munich and Liverpool for nine years, it is believed that City may need to up their initial bid by an extra £2m to appease Napoli and bring Reina to The Citizens.

Going to be amazing to get back into it

City are currently across the pond preparing for the long-awaited start of their pre-season tour of the United States, with Guardiola's side traveling across the Atlantic on Monday and training in Houston on Tuesday ahead of Friday's clash with Manchester United.

The first overseas Manchester derby will be followed by difficult clashes with Real Madrid and Tottenham in their International Champions Cup run, and winger Raheem Sterling stated that he can't wait to get started.

"It’s going to be amazing after a long rest,” Sterling told mancity.com about the upcoming tour. “We just need to be ready to go."

“We want to be firing from the first minute," the forward stated. "Pre-season will be tough but we’re really looking forward to it, especially playing Man United in the States."

“It will be an amazing experience," Sterling concluded. "And as always, a tough game against them.”