That was a vintage Juventus-esque Paul Pogba performance, says Henry

Former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry believes that José Mourinho has finally found Paul Pogba's best position. Pogba assisted both of United’s goals in their 2-0 win over Everton on New Year’s Day. He set up Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard who both silenced Goodison Park.

Vintage Juve Pogba

“He can play in a lot of positions,” said the Sky Sports pundit after the game.

“I said when he first arrived that, for me, he is not a holding midfielder. He can play in a lot of positions but that is where he is at his best (on the left of the midfield three). That was vintage Juve Pogba.

“Every time Lingard was making that early run inside, he was occupying that position on the left.

"When you go back on your right foot – I used to go on the left myself – you can ping a ball on the other side, you can play that reserve pass, you can play a cute one-two, you can dribble past people. As we saw, he did it all in the second half.”

New formation allowed Pogba more creative freedom

United manager José Mourinho was forced to make attacking changes due to the absences of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mourinho’s side set up with a midfield three which allowed Pogba more creative freedom and less defensive responsibility.

A real captain's performance

Pogba has been United’s captain since the injury of Antonio Valencia in mid-November and his fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry believes that the man of the match put in a real captain’s performance.

“When he plays at that level, he is almost unplayable and I think he changed the second half.

“He went up to a certain level, that’s what you do as a captain. You say to your teammates, ‘guys, follow me, I’ll show you the way.

“When he plays like that and when he plays on the left, coming in and being kind of free, it’s very difficult to stop him. Today he acted like a captain. That’s very important too.”

FA Cup

The Red Devils host Derby County at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Friday [5th January], in a match that Pogba will be hoping to guide his teammates to a routine victory.