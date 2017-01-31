Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew in swap deal involving Neil Taylor

Jordan Ayew celebrating scoring for Ghana. (Photo: Visionhaus/Getty)

Swansea City have signed Jordan Ayew in a swap deal involving left-back Neil Taylor, who joins Aston Villa.

Ayew has signed a three-and-a-half deal at the club, and is Swansea’s first signing on transfer deadline day.

Ayew has become Swansea’s fourth signing this month, after the arrivals of Martin Olsson, Tom Carroll and Luciano Narsingh.

Several reports also claimed that Swansea have given Aston Villa £5m to accompany Taylor in the deal.

The quotes

Manager Paul Clement said: “He is a very good acquisition. He’s versatile and dynamic to attack the lines and get in behind defences,”

“He will certainly add something different to what we’ve got.” The head coach claimed.

Clement also added that Taylor had been a fantastic servant for the club, and that it’s the right time for Taylor, who had been at Swansea since 2010, to have a new challenge and that he and the club wishes him the best.

Neil Taylor will move to Aston Villa. (Photo: NurPhoto/Getty)

What will Ayew add to Swansea?

Barring any deadline day exits, Ayew will become Swansea’s fifth winger alongside Narsingh, Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer and Jefferson Montero.

Having five wingers makes it unrealistic to think that manager Clement will continue playing Gylfi Sigurdsson on the wing in a 4-3-3 shape, although the side has looked much better since that change.

Jordan Ayew in possession against Leeds United this season. (Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty)

Plus Ayew reads as a high volume winger that doesn’t really score enough to justify his high usage.

He has just two goals in the Championship this season in 1529 minutes (goal every 764 mins), compared to last season in the Premier League where he scored seven goals in 2353 minutes (goal every 336 minutes).

He has also created 30 chances this season, resulting in four assists.

It’s very possible that Ayew’s high usage and poor output could be down to being surrounded by poor teammates, especially looking at last season.

Changes to the squad

Ayew is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Should Ghana beat Cameroon in the semi-final, Ayew could be away until February 5th.

Modou Barrow has joined Leeds United on a loan to the end of the season, linking up with former Swansea manager Garry Monk. Marvin Emnes has also left Swansea today, re-joining Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Ayew could make his debut at home to Leicester City on Sunday, February 12th.