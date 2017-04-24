Paul Clement believes Swansea are "on the up"

Clement had plenty to celebrate at the weekend. Photo- Getty Images/ Athena Pictures

Paul Clement believes that Swansea City are back to their best with momentum on their side following his teams 2-0 victory over Stoke City, in a game that he claimed had huge importance prior to kick off.

Goals from Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll were enough to seal all three points at the Liberty Stadium, but the Swans also had a sprinkling of luck to help them over the line.

With the score at 1-0, the Potters were awarded a penalty and a huge opportunity to get themselves back into the game. Fortunately for Clement's squad, Marko Arnautovic was on hand to blaze the ball way over the bar in an effort he will be desperate to forget, with Swansea going on to score from the next attack, where a deflection helped Carroll's strike beat the returning Jack Butland.

Momentum has returned

Speaking of the "must-win" game, Clement admitted it was the "first time" he had dubbed a game as such, and he believes he was "right" in doing so. The Swansea boss now believes that "momentum is with us again" and claimed that the squad "feel more positive," before going on to say that it is now a "vibrant dressing room" which is exactly what the club need as they stare relegation in the face.

Clement heaped praise onto his players, of whom he felt "put in a good shift" both "tactically and technically" and he is now hopeful the victory will help Swansea "finish the season strongly."

That is something that will now be a necessity should the club want to survive in the top tier of English football, and with Hull City picking up three points at the weekend Clement knows the win over Stoke was even more crucial. He claimed that had Swansea not won, the task would have been "very difficult," making the must win game even more important, but now with momentum back on their side, they will be hopeful they can ride it all the way to Premier League safety.