QPR owner wants his club to follow Swansea's footsteps

Fernandes observing his side. Photo- Getty Images/ Dan Mullan

Running a football club is certainly a hard task and is a role that few truly understand, but it is clear that Queens Park Rangers owner, Tony Fernandes is a big fan of the way in which Swansea City have been doing business, and revealed that he hopes his club can emulate their success.

Going through the lowers divisions all the way to the top flight of the Premier League, Swansea provided all clubs in the lower leagues a blueprint to follow and hope that you can make it to the top without pumping millions upon millions into players and wages.

After a harsh adjustment period, where Fernandes admits by his own right that he learned things the hard way and suffered from players simply turning up to "take a wage" rather than give their all for the club, he now believes that QPR are in the best position possible since his arrival.

Planning for the future

Fernandes told Vice Sport that QPR are now stable and can begin to "plan" for the future and revealed he has sat with the club's chief scout in what he described as the "most enjoyable meeting" he has had at the club. Fernandes believes he has learned that you cannot simply "buy your success" and that they now have a "vision" of how they want to do things moving forwards.

The QPR owner is now focused on bringing back "the spirit of the club" and even though he knows that can "take a few years to build" as they had to clear out players who were not prepared to show such a spirit it was a transition he felt was "natural."

Fernandes is now focused on "getting the right people in" and the "right structure" which he believes gives a club a chance to be a "Southampton, a Swansea," two club's that he sees as "successful clubs" who have risen from the lower tiers of English football.