Player of the Year Sigurdsson insists he is happy at Swansea

Sigurdsson is staying at Swansea. Photo- Getty Images/Athena Piictures

In what has been a difficult season for Swansea City, one standout highlight has been the performances of midfielder, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Providing both goals and assists as well as overall strong performances, his efforts have been key to Swansea's survival this season and it has come as no surprise that interest has begun to surround him as the transfer window creeps nearer.

No plans to leave

Interest from both Everton and West Ham United have created fears amongst Swans fans that their star man could be set to leave this summer, and after his nine goals and 13 assists, it would prove to be a devastating blow. Everton's interest dates all the way back to last summer when they placed a £25milion bid which was rejected, and Swansea had to reject an increased £30m bid during January from China.

However, with their Premier League status secure, the midfielder gave the fans further good news at the club's annual awards night by stating that "expects to stay," a statement that will provide relief to everyone linked with the Welsh club. Sigurdsson reminded people that he has "three years left" on his current deal and stated that "it's down to the club if they want to sell" and that he is "happy" at Swansea.

Swansea's top scorer is not concerned about "what people are writing" and insists he is "calm" about the entire situation whilst stressing the point that he is "not trying to leave."

Sigurdsson made the announcement at the club's annual awards ceremony, where it came as no surprise to see him claim both the supporters and players' player of the year awards, showing just how much he means to those inside and out of the club. The Supporters Player of the Year award was won by Sigurdsson for the second year in a row, which again, highlights how valuable he is to the team and Paul Clement will be aiming to add to his side over summer, with Sigurdsson by his side.