Paul Clement frustrated with his Swansea City side after Leicester City loss

Photo: Stu Foster/GettyImages

The Swansea City boss Paul Clement has said he is frustrated with the South-Wales side’s behaviour after they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on Saturday.

Swansea at fault

Clement showed his frustration as his Swans lost at the Liberty Stadium. The Englishman knew it would be a tough game yesterday. However, he was still bothered with the result.

“I thought we took a step forward against Huddersfield – we were able to take what we did on the training field into the game,” Clement said.

“But today we have taken a backward step. I think our performance in the first half was what did the damage.

The Swans’ boss admitted that the defence committed a mistake in the game and Leicester’s attitude was predictable.

“The first goal was a bit unfortunate because it wasn't a deflection off the defender’s head, but we spoke a lot about stopping the crosses.

“Nothing that Leicester did today surprised me or the players,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said, “we talked about their dangerous crosses and the danger in counter-attacking situations.

“But there’s talking about it and then there is making sure the application is right on the pitch.

The loss with regrets

Clement regretted his side’s performance in the first half, which allowed Leicester to grab their first away win of the season.

“We were too open in the first half” he admitted, “the distance between our lines was too great. We got caught between pressing and sitting off in a deep block.

“You either all do or one or you all do the other, but we got caught between the two.

“Both their goals came from situations where we had the ball.”

The 45-year-old said:“The first was a (Luciano) Narsingh cross. The second was a free-kick and they broke.

Was Mahrez offiside?

According to the Jacks manager, the Algerian international Mahrez was in an offside position to score, but he said it was a difficult match.

“Mahrez was very slightly offside but it was difficult for the assistant referee. That goes against us, but our positioning was not right.”

“We got back into the game” Clement said after Mawson scored from a corner,

“And we still had a chance with 30-odd minutes, but we didn’t really create anything that was really telling.”

Leicester needed to win the game to climb up in the top-flight table as they won their second league game this season.

With this result, Swans drop to 15th and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

“It’s another marginal loss for us,” Clement added.

“Again, if we get the performance right, I am sure the results will follow.”

He was very optimistic, saying: “If you look at the table, it’s so tight from bottom to ninth or 10th.

“If we start putting together some consistency in our performances, we can find ourselves in a totally different region of the table.”

Federico Fernandez headed Mahrez’s cross into his own net in the 25th minute.

The Swans made a terrible return in the second half, and one of the several Leicester counter-attacks ended with Mahrez teeing up Shinji Okazaki to score.

The host side responded within seven minutes, as Mawson scored his first goal of the season after Jordan Ayew helped on a Renato Sanches corner.

Despite the improvement, Clement’s side could not level the scoreline. Swansea are coming up to face Manchester United in the Football League Cup next Tuesday. Then they will visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 28.