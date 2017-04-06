Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings after a late comeback for Spurs

(Photo Credit: Athena Pictures/Getty)

After a massive three points for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, everybody knew that their mid-week trip to Swansea City was a must win.

Chelsea slipped up to Crystal Palace at the weekend, which opened the title race up again, and gave Mauricio Pochettino and his team the belief that something special can still happen this season.

In true Tottenham fashion, the game against Swansea was not an easy watch for any Spurs supporter. The Welsh side took the lead through former Spurs winger Wayne Routledge after just 11 minutes.

A tough game for both sides right throughout made for a great watch for any neutrals watching while putting both sets of the supporters on edge. Swansea, and more importantly their defence, stood strong up until the 88th minute when Dele Alli equalled the scoring with a simple tap-in.

Seven minutes of added time gave Tottenham that extra push they needed to go on and win the game.Only two minutes after Alli had equalised, a lovely flick-on from Vincent Janssen sent Heung-Min Son through on goal and he slotted the ball past Łukasz Fabiański.

Spurs were still not finished, however, as Christian Eriksen finished off proceedings with a lovely goal to make it 3-1 to the visiting team, and bring all three points back to North London. So how did Tottenham's players fare?

Unusual off day for the Tottenham defence

Michel Vorm - 6 - Vorm was a late replacement for Hugo Lloris who did not travel due to illness. The former Swansea 'keeper had a very routine game with not many shots coming his way throughout the 90.

Kyle Walker - 7 - One of Tottenham's more prominent attacking threats in the first half, Walker had the beating of Martin Olsson who did not pose much of a challenge to the England international.

Toby Alderwerield - 5 - A very rare poor performance for the centre-half as he was caught sleeping for Swansea's opening goal.

Jan Vertonghen - 6 - Captain for the night, Vertonghen also had a very routine game, while showcasing his abilities to carry the ball out from defence and his wide range of passing ability.

Ben Davies - 4 - As Danny Rose's cover, it was always going to be hard for Davies to step up and fill his boots but the Welsh full-back failed to impress again. He did not look comfortable with or without the ball and is many supporters' main scapegoat for the first goal.

Big summer signing failed to impress once again

Mousa Sissoko - 3 - The game was not set up for Sissoko as he found it hard to gain any real space to run into which proved to render the £30 million pound man almost useless for long periods of the game.

Eric Dier - 6 - For the majority of the first-half, Dier was pushed forward into his preferable holding midfield role where he failed to impress. However, once he was moved into the back three after the break he proved much more comfortable on the ball and overall effective for Spurs.

Mousa Dembélé - 7 - One of the more impressive players for Spurs on the night, Dembélé once again showed him immense power on the ball as he glided past Swansea player after Swansea player with the ball all night long. Typical Dembélé.

Christian Eriksen - 7 - The Dane loves to play against Swansea, with four goals in his last four games against the Welsh club. He proved inefficient for most of the game where he dropped deep to dictate play but as he found more space the attacking midfielder became more influential, ending up netting Spurs' third goal of the night.

Double up top for Spurs

Dele Alli - 8 - The English international found himself in the middle of most of the Spurs chances but was second best to Fabiański most of the night until he pounced on a deflected shot from Eriksen to level the score. Alli is now on a run of 13 goal contributions in only 12 Premier League games for Tottenham since the turn of the year.

Son Heung-min - 6 - Apart from Son's goal on the 91st minute, he was largely ineffective for Spurs with off touches here and there and multiple missed chances on goal. However, he did not stop fighting along with the rest of the team, which ultimately saw him pick up his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Substitutes

Vincent Janssen - 8 (MOTM) - The Dutch striker's introduction to the game proved a pivotal turning point for Spurs as he gave them a different outlet. Although he only played 30 minutes of football, this was certainly one of the strikers best games in a Spurs shirt as he laid on the assist for Son's strike.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou - 6 - The young Frenchman did not have much time to show off his talents, around 15 minutes, however, he still looked sharp for Spurs showcasing his superb speed a couple of times.

Kieran Trippier - N/A - Wasn't on the pitch long enough.