Teams scared to visit White Hart Lane, according to Dele Alli

Alli on the ball against Watford (source: getty)

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to lose a game at White Hart Lane all season, having won 18 and drawn three, with their two home losses both coming at Wembley, and midfielder Dele Alli believes that this incredible home form will frighten teams visiting White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men hold the best home record in the Premier League, having not lost on their own turf since May 2016. Similarly, Spurs’ 4-0 win against Watford was their 11th Premier League win in a row at The Lane, breaking a club record. In that time Spurs have scored 34 goals and conceded six.

Alli got Tottenham’s engine started with an unbelievable strike, as he opened the scoring against the Hornets, before Eric Dier doubled the lead. A goal on either side of half time from Heung Min Son killed the game in Spurs’ favour.

Great home performances will terrify visitors

After his team’s thrashing of Watford, Alli was full of praise for everyone involved in the game.

He commented that “It was a fantastic performance by all the boys but I don’t just mean the players on the pitch," before continuing to tell Tottenham’s official website that “all the staff and the crowd today were fantastic- they really drove us on and gave us belief."

The 20-year-old then admitted that he believes that other teams will not be relishing a trip to the Lilywhites.

“People are going to be scared to come here,” said Alli, explaining that the form and results have been “unreal". Alli went on to praise and thank the fans, commenting “the fans are great and get behind us, they spur us on that extra bit”.

However, Spurs still have to face Arsenal and Manchester United at White Hart Lane. The latter will likely be Tottenham’s last fixture at The Lane as they are set to move out while they build their new state-of-the-art stadium. Despite concerns as to whether can keep this home form for the rest of the season, out of the current top six teams only Liverpool have picked up points at White Hart Lane, as they secured a 1-1 draw.