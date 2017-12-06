Pochettino praises 'fantastic achievement' of topping Group H

Pochettino on looks as his side put three past APOEL (Photo: Getty Images/Michael Regan)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of plaudits for his team as they rounded off a successful Champions League group stage.

The Lilwhite's sailed to another three points in their final game of the group stages against Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia.

It was a welcomed break from domestic football for Pochettino's men who have recently struggled to find form of recent weeks.

Kiev in sight?

Pochettino faced the media after the game, where he spoke of Tottenham's ambition to reach the final.

When asked if his side could reach the final, he replied: "Of course, we are going to try to win every game and to try to go as far as we can.

"But of course, in football always you can dream and, why not? We can dream."

On the result, he said: "I think it was so important and it is a fantastic achievement and it is a thing to give pride to the team.'"

Tottenham have already beaten European heavy-weights Real Madrid and Borrusia Dortmund in Group H and will fancy their chances in the round of 16.

Llorente off the mark

After just under seven hours of football without a goal for Spurs, Fernando Llorente finally broke his goal drought.

Pochettino spoke of his relief and praise for the Spaniard: "It was very important for him. Always when you are a striker you need to feel the net and score.

"Today it was fantastic for him. Of course, the players always need time to adapt their qualities to the new team and club."

Not only did Llorente bag his first goal for the Londoner's but he also formed a very promising partnership with Heung-min Son - providing an assist for his goal.

All rosy with Danny

After sustaining a cut to the head, Pochettino pulled Danny Rose off as a precaution - which did not seem to go down well with the full-back.

Poch provided an update on what happened: "Yes, massive, massive cut. He needed stitches and it wasn't necessary to take a risk.

"He needed to go inside to get the stitches."

However, despite the exchange of words during the game the pair seemed to joke the issue off at the full-time whistle.

Confidence booster

Mauricio was very pleased with how his players adapted to their roles on the night, with eight changes made after the draw against Watford.

The Argentine said: "It was a good performance tonight. For different players, I'm very happy for them to have that possibility to play and show their quality.'

"Always it's important to have more players be more competitive and put pressure on the others players who maybe play regularly in the first team or starting XI." He added.

With this, Pochettino will hope the rested Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen will return to full match sharpness on Saturday against Stoke.