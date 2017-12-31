Tottenham's 2017 Review: Kane the King as Spurs put the pressure on again before impressing on the continent

Pochettino guided Spurs to another good year (photo: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

No trophies but another year of progress for Tottenham Hotspur under Mauricio Pochettino, who go into 2018 full of hope and optimism - rightly so.

2017 results

The end of the 2016/17 Premier League season saw Spurs earn their highest ever Premier League finish. Ending on an impressive 86 points the Lilywhites provided the eventual champions Chelsea with their biggest test throughout the campaign.

It was an emotional end to the season for Spurs, it saw them bid farewell to their home White Hart Lane ahead of its demolition. They saw The Lane out in style, not losing a single game at home in its final season.

Notably, Spurs ended Chelsea’s attempt to make a record 14 straight Premier League wins with a brace from Dele Alli securing a 2-0 victory. Also, Tottenham confirmed a finish above arch-rivals Arsenal in the final North London Derby at The Lane through a comfortable 2-0 win.

Just over half-way through the 2017/18 season and it is fair to say it has been a turbulent one for Spurs. They got off to a flying start with an away win over Newcastle on the opening day but then suffered a 2-1 defeat in their first match at Wembley to champions Chelsea.

Spurs defied the odds in the Champions League, qualifying in top spot in their ‘group of death’. Beating Real Madrid at home and securing an impressive 1-1 draw at Bernabeu Stadium, the Lilywhites also cruised past Borussia Dortmund home and away.

After a rocky spell of draws and a few defeats, Tottenham look to have settled back into the groove with much help to the incredible form of Harry Kane who smashed Alan Shearer’s calendar year Premier League scoring record.

Best player: Harry Kane

Once again youngster, Dele Alli shone throughout the season. Grabbing 18 league goals helped the breakthrough talent earn himself PFA Young Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

However, the stand out player of the season was without doubt English talisman Harry Kane.

With just two games to go, the striker was sitting narrowly behind Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the golden boot. Kane bagged himself four in Tottenham’s penultimate game away to Leicester and then another hat trick in their 7-1 thrashing of Hull on the final day – ending his campaign with 29 league goals.

Most disappointing player: Fernando Llorente

Moussa Sissoko would seem the most obvious choice according to any football lad banter page, but he's not been all that bad over 2017 if you ignore the price tag.

One man that has fallen below supporters' expectations is Fernando Llorente, who made a summer move from Swansea City.

After Vincent Janssen had toiled as Kane's back-up, fans were delighted to see Pochettino go out with the old and in with the new, bringing in a man with huge experience that was coming off a 15 goal season with Swansea.

However, things haven't worked out so far for Llorente, who has struggled to fill in when Kane has missed out.

He's yet to score a league goal for Spurs, who remain heavily reliant upon Kane's exploits.

Best moment: Wembley joy against Madrid

After a couple of years of noticeable progression on the English football stage, Spurs really announced themselves to Europe with a Wembley win over Real Madrid in early November.

The Lilywhites had already taken an impressive point in the Spanish capital two weeks prior, taking it up another level at home to the European Cup holders.

Dele Alli stole the show, back from a European ban with a brace to fire his side two ahead, before Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 with time to spare.

Cristiano Ronaldo got his customary goal to pull one back, but it did nothing to dampen Spurs' mood.

Worst moment: Genk horror

It is hard to pick a worst moment of the year for Spurs as they had a decent twelve months, but it would be when they had to drop down to the Europa League last 32, they lost 3-2 on aggregate to K.R.C Genk.

After losing 1-0 in Belgium in the first leg, Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Wembley whenever they were suppose to blow their opponents away.

Many people might say that this wasn't the worst moment given the way they had a poor few games at the end of the last Premier League season which handed Chelsea the league title, but losing so early in the Europa League really was a blow as they could have had a real chance to win it and take some maiden silverware under Pochettino.

Next up, in 2018?

For Spurs in 2018 their targets should be making sure that they finish in the top four once again, as the title is looking very likely to Manchester City's this season.

The Lilywhites also should try their utter best to go as far as they can in the Champions League even though they have been given a tough last 16 clash against Juventus. They shouldn't be frightened by the Old Lady though, given the aforementioned Real Madrid performances.

Pochettino should also give it his all to try and lead Spurs to an FA Cup triumph if possible, as they begin their campaign next weekend at home to AFC Wimbledon. Pochettino has done wonders with Spurs since he took over but he has yet to win a trophy, could that change next year?