A much better performance at Bournemouth says Gomes

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has said that Saturdays 2-2 draw away to Eddie Howes Bournemouth showed areas of improvement to the team.

Gomes feeling positive

The Brazilian was feeling really positive about the character, fight and spirit that Watford showed throughout the game and acknowledged that the team’s performance was probably not as good as it could have been. This is the fourth successive Premier League draw against Bournemouth and also leaves the Hornets without a win in seven league games.

Not quite the three points Watford hoped for

Walter Mazzarri’s men took the lead twice with goals from Christian Kabasele and captain Troy Deeney who made it goal 101, however the Hornets came back from the seaside with just a point.

“I believe it was a better performance” says Gomes

Gomes told watfordfc.com that he believes the performance on Saturday was much better than previous weeks, saying: “I believed it was a better performance.”

He continued by saying: “Not in terms of football but in terms of character, in terms of a unit and how we fight for each other.”

“Bournemouth is a tough place to come”

Gomes also told watfordfc.com that he believes the team gave everything they had and said it was not their best performance in terms of the football played.

“We were up for it, it’s a tough place to come but we worked hard to get the point,” said Gomes.

Gomes on fire at the weekend

Despite the late goal conceded, the Brazilian played a big part in keeping Watford in the game. In the first-half he made an athletic save to keep out Ryan Fraser's header at 0-0 and a very similar save to keep out a deflected shot from Junior Stanislas.

Mazzarri’s men have failed to win a league game in seven which sees them 14th in the table and just eight points above the drop zone. Hopefully this winless run can come to the end as they take on Arsenal in their next league game on the 31st of this month.