Moving from AC Milan to Watford doesn't signify failure, says M'Baye Niang

Niang is put under pressure from Andros Townsend during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Watford forward M’Baye Niang thinks that his move from AC Milan to Vicarage Road doesn’t signify failure.

Niang joined the Hornets on loan until the end of the season from the Serie A side in January with a view to make the move permanent.

“I’m playing in the best league in the world”

Niang, who has been with AC Milan since 2012, decided to move to England temporarily in January and feels that a change was needed to benefit his career.

“It wasn’t that my relationship with Milan broke down, but maybe I did need a change," Niang said. "My career needed it. We both recognised that."

“So, I am here, playing in the best league in the world and enjoying a fresh challenge. That isn’t a sign of failure," Niang added.

He added: “I’ve joined a good club, a good team in the Premier League. I’m still young, and I know my objectives, my targets: play well for my club, help the team, win trophies, score lots of goals…the same targets they have always been."

Niang said it is about "working, getting that consistency, and I hope that will allow me to find my way back to a big club.”

A learning curve

The French forward has spent time on loan with Montpellier, Genoa and now Watford while with AC Milan, however Niang still feels he belongs with the world elite.

“It’s about learning so you can improve and return to the top," Niang said. “I was at a big club, playing with big players. Now I’ve come here because, obviously, I need to learn more."

​Niang knows that if he gets his "head down and work like a dog" then "I will return to the top level again."

Future at Watford?

Since arriving at Watford the 22-year-old has made a handful of appearances for The Hornets and scored his first goal against Burnley in February. Niang also provided an assist for Troy Deeney in the 2-1 victory over The Clarets.

Odion Ighalo left Watford in January, while several forwards remain out on loan, giving Niang the opportunity to impress at Vicarage Road until the end of the season, when he could join on a permanent basis.