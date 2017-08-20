Marco Silva full of praise for new signing Richarlison

Nathaniel Chalobah celebrates with Richarlison (Photo: Dan Istitene/ Getty Images)

Watford manager Marco Silva was full of praise for new signing Richarlison after he scored on his full debut for the club.

Richarlison, who joined in the summer from Fluminense for £13m, opened the scoring 17 minutes from time with a clinical finish.

The Brazilian was making his first start for the Hornets, against AFC Bournemouth, on Saturday afternoon, and his goal capped off what was a very impressive display.

Richarlison impresses on full Watford debut

Silva labelled the young Brazilian as “a great talent” and went on to say that the club will try to keep their feet firmly on the ground with him.

He told Sky Sports: "He is one player I know very well and analysed a lot during the last month and of course, he is a boy of 20 years old who does not speak a lot of English.

"It is the moment to start learning everything, a different idea of football, but he is a great talent and we believe in him.”

The Portuguese boss that that is it also “important” that there isn’t “too much pressure” put on Richarlison at this very early stage in his Watford career.

Three points is all that matters

Watford’s win against Bournemouth was their first away win in the Premier League since January, and Silva believes it was just important that they got the three points – not the fact they’ve ended their drought.

Silva added: "Of course it is fantastic if you can win away in the Premier League, as it is really difficult to do that, and we showed this football and commitment and this is most important to me.

"Because if you play like we did today, with this level of organisation, the players believe in our football and idea and we are close to take good results."

Silva wants players to impact game off bench

Etienne Capoue scored the Hornets’ second of the game to wrap up the points down on the south coast, and what a strike it was from outside the area.

Silva said it was a “very good goal” and he expects all his players to be ready to make an impact if they’re brought into the game from the substitutes bench.

“What I want, not only from Capoue, but everybody coming from the bench to start inside the pitch, like the last week with everybody inside the pitch they really help the team,” he said.

"And today again, like Capoue and like the others in the pitch, and this is the most important for a coach when you feel everybody is involved in the match.”