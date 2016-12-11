West Ham's Andy Carroll eyes "massive game" against former club Liverpool

Above: Andy Carroll in training ahead of West Ham's clash with Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, has stated the importance of the "massive game" on Sunday, when he returns to former club Liverpool.

Go and get a win

Carroll returns to Anfield on Sunday with a Hammers side who are struggling, with Slaven Bilic's side dropping into the relegation zone after Swansea's City's 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

The former Newcastle striker returned last week with a consolation goal in the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal, and even though he admitted that they will face a tough task against Jurgen Klopp's men he was optimistic of the Hammers getting a win.

“It’s a massive game,” Carroll told whufc.com. “They’re a great team playing in a massive stadium with good fans, so it’s going to be tough for us."

“It would be nice to go there and get the win," the striker stated. "And for me to get a win against one of my old clubs would be even better."

“We just need to go up there, concentrate and get the result.," Carroll concluded. "Obviously they are a tough team to beat, especially at Anfield, so it’s going to be even harder.”

All in the past

The Hammers have also been incredibly unlucky with injuries this season, and one of them that has suffered is full-back Sam Byram. The former Leeds man hasn't featured since the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, but stated that he is looking to make a swift return and kickstart his career in Claret and Blue.

"It's a massive club and I am unbelievably excited to be here," Byram told Sky Sports News HQ. "But it's been a bit stop start,"

"I've tried to stay positive," he admitted. "There are lots of games to come, more than half a season left."

"So if I can get involved and try to help the team as best I can," Byram concluded. "All that will be put in the past."

West Ham United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.