Leicester are still a force, warns West Ham boss Bilic

Slaven Bilic speaks to the press ahead of the New Years Eve fixture (Getty Images/Avril Husband)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has no doubts that Leicester City will get their season back on track and believes that it will be a very tough test against the reigning champions at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Good run of form

The Hammers are on a good run of form, having won their last three outings after a rocky start to the current campaign.

But the same cannot be said for their opponents, who have drawn one and lost two as they sit a disappointing 16th - still struggling from a difficult start.

Looking ahead to the clash in his pre-match press conference, Bilic said: “Leicester were a miracle last season. It was a big achievement and one of the biggest in football history.

"It was very difficult for the manager to maintain that level of keeping everything positive."

Leicester struggling to deal with Premier League and Champions League demands

The Foxes have had to juggle the Premier League with the Champions League this season, and the the Croatian thinks that it may have had a part to play in their poor league form.

He added: “The Champions League did not help them although they have done tremendously well in the competition. In the Premier League they are in a position where no-one is happy but there is a long way to go.

"They have the quality and the resources, they should be alright. But there is no free lunch. Considering where Leicester were four seasons ago it's quite a normal situation for them.”

The Hammers on the up

West Ham secured their biggest win of the season on Boxing Day, putting four past Swansea and Bilic is keen to build on it, rather than rest on their laurels after giving themselves some breathing space from the bottom three.

He continued: “I want to build on the performance, especially the recent one against Swansea, that was really good and not to lose confidence.

Bilic noted that his side have taken "10 points from four games" and want to continue their run, although their game against Leicester will be "extremely hard", he believes.

Yet he added: "We are in good form and we are very positive. We have to do everything we can continue this. The confidence is back and fitness is back and you don't want it to stop.

"But you know it won't last for ever. You never know in the Premier League, you know you are facing good teams but you have to continue to play like this.”

West Ham United take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday 31st December with kick off at 3:00pm BST.