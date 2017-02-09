West Ham's Robert Snodgrass prepared to take on old friends in West Brom clash

Above: Robert Snodgrass in action during the 4-0 defeat to Mancheser City | Photo: Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

West Ham United's newest signing Robert Snodgrass says that he is prepared to take on old teammates ahead of Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Reuniting once again

It has been an up-and-down start to life in Stratford for Snodgrass, since his £10.2 million move from Hull City last month.

But the Scotsman started and earned an assist in the impressive 3-1 victory over Southampton, which brought the Hammers up into the top-half of the Premier League table.

Friends will be reuniting on Saturday when West Brom visit the London Stadium, where Snodgrass will take on former teammate Jake Livermore who recently made a move to The Hawthorns.

And the West Ham forward stated that he is looking forward to taking on his former teammate as well as a few of his compatriots.

“It will be very weird playing against Jake," Snodgrass told whufc.com. "As it has not been that long since we last played together."

“It will be strange and they have also got a couple of the Scottish lads," he stated. "[James] Morrison and [Darren] Fletcher and it will be good to come up against them but I want the three points for West Ham."

“They are both playing really well," the Scotsman stressed. “But we have got players who can also cause problems and hopefully we can take our chances when they come."

Snodgrass added: “I want to get my first win at London Stadium because there has been a lot of talk about our home form and we need to get back to winning ways there.”

Seeing the spirit

Snodgrass performed well at St Mary's Stadium, with goals from Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble giving them that impressive victory.

The Scotsman added that he enjoyed his first start on the South Coast, and that he has seen the team spirit in Slaven Bilic's side.

“It was good to obviously start the game against Southampton," he said. "I said when I signed that it was a great move and the Club has a great tradition."

"They are a great bunch of lads," the 29-year-old admitted. "But the most important thing for me was to start playing and be part of a successful side."

Snodgrass continued: “I think you can now see the team spirit and all the lads have rallied together. That is how you are going to get results and move up the table."

"We believe we can go and win the game on Saturday," he concluded. "With the confidence we are showing at the moment."

West Ham United will take on West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 11 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.