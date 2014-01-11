Man set to cycle 5,500 miles across Brazil for charity and the football: Interview
www.smudgersambacycle.org

The Brazilian World Cup will be one to capture the attention of millions upon millions of football fans around the globe as the elite fight for the greatest prize in football. Tickets will of course be hard to come by but one man we know that will be heading off to Brazil is 35-year-old Andy Smith. The man from Watford, Hertfordshire is planning to cycle 5,500 miles around Brazil in just five months. He will be visiting every stadium lucky enough to host a game in this summer’s tournament and it all starts on the 18th of January. We speak to the man who cycled around Vicarage Road on Saturday about himself and his incredible journey.

Hello Andy, obviously what you are doing is a huge task! What inspired you to do this?

“I’d had a nagging feeling for a while that I wanted, no needed, to go on an adventure, so having loved a charity cycle from Munich (Germany) to Trieste (Italy) in May 2013 I was inspired to resign from my job (which had enabled me to save some money) in order to plan and do this trip.”

The plan is to cycle stadium to stadium, which one are you looking forward to visiting the most?

“It has to be The Maracana in Rio, it’s legendary, not least for the John Barnes wonder goal in 1984 when he was a Watford player!”