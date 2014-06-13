Australia - Chile Live Score of 2014 FIFA World Cup

Full Time Comment: That's it from the World Cup live coverage from VAVEL! Keep tuning for the latest news, scores and results of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!!

Full Time Comment: Chile suffered in the second half but managed to get the win after a late goal from Jean Beausejour in the second half. Australia showed they can be a tough opponent for any team and managed to score and even to put some pressure on Chile's defensive line. Chile completed a good outing and generated some serious consideration to make into the next round with a win in their World Cup opener!!

90+5' The game is over and Chile gets a convincing 3-1 win!!

90+4' Beausejour makes another run through the left flank but his cross didn't find Alexis Sanchez.

90+3' A great passing combination between Felipe Gutierrez and Alexis Sanchez finds Mauricio Pinilla who fails to convert, but Beausejour scores on the rebound to give Chile a two-goal lead.

90+2' Jean Beausejour scores and Chile has an insurance lead!!!

90+1' There will be four minutes added of stoppage time.

89' Chile are moving the ball in Australia's half in the last minutes. Eugenio Mena puts a ball into the attack but Mat Ryan saves it with ease.

87' Final substitution in Chile. Mauricio Pinilla replaces Eduardo Vargas.

86' Yellow card for Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz.

85' Alexis Sanchez puts up a shot on goal!! However, his effort goes high and wide.

84' The game has seen an Australian side decided to look forward as we go into the final five minutes. Chile struggles to get into the attack and they need to recover the ball to keep the danger away from their goal.

82' The game heads into the final 10 minutes and it seems like we will have plenty of emotion. Chile is trying to defend their lead while generating chances and Australia are decided to push forward looking for a late equalizer.

80' Beausejour has been a solid addition for Chile on the left wing, but his crosses have been quite inaccurate so far.

78' Jean Beausejour with a low cross, but a defender makes a late interception to clear the danger!!

78' Final substitution in Australia: James Troisi replaces Mark Bresciano.

77' Australia are preparing another substitution.

75' Eduardo Vargas goes into the attack but he's called into an offside position!!

73' Australia looks decided to generate chances on the attack and they have pushed their lines forward. That should open spaces for Chile on the attack.

70' Tim Cahill puts another header!! The ball goes high as the former Everton star has been a nightmare for Chile's defensive line so far.

69' Substitution in Australia: Tommy Oar is replaced by Ben Halloran.

68' Substitution in Chile: Jean Beausejour replaces Jorge Valdivia.

67' Yellow card for Australia defender Mark Milligan.

66' Eduardo Vargas and Felipe Gutierrez get into a good passing combination but nothing comes out of it. On the counter, Lackey makes a good sequence but Marcelo Diaz makes a great challenge on the last minute.

65' Leckie with a header after a cross but the ball goes high and wide.

65' Chile are slowly getting back the control of the action, something they did effectively in the first portion of the first half. Otherwise, they will continue to suffer against an Australian side that has looked quite dangerous in the second half.

63' Mark Bresciano with a shot from inside the box but the ball goes wide once again.

62' Australia saves it from the line!!! After a good pass from Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas touches the ball past Mat Ryan but a defender clears the ball from the line!!!

60' Substitution in Chile: Felipe Gutierrez replaces Arturo Vidal.

59' After a mistake from Charles Aranguiz in midfield, Mark Bresciano moves forward and puts on a low cross but nothing comes out of the sequence.

58' Yellow card for Australia's captain Mile Jedinak.

56' What a save from Claudio Bravo!!! Mark Bresciano puts up a half volley from a tight angle and Bravo makes a stretched save to clear the danger away.

55' Despite the fact that Chile controls the ball, Australia has generated some dangerous chances. Tim Cahill has been a beast and he has been virtually unstoppable.

53' Tim Cahill scores but the goal is correctly disallowed!!! The cross comes from the right and Cahill was offside before scoring.

51' On the counter, Tim Cahill puts up another header but the ball goes wide. The NY Red Bulls forward has been a headache for Chile's defensive line so far.

50' Eugenio Mena puts a good cross into the box but Australia clears with ease.

49' Franjic won't continue and he's replaced by Ryan McGowan. First substitution in Australia.

48' Australia defender Ivan Franjic is down and he appears to be injured. It remains to be seen if he will be able to continue playing.

47' There's a slight rain falling right now. That could help Chile's chances thanks to their passing.

46' Australia moves the ball and the second half starts!!

Half Time Comment: As for Australia, The Socceroos managed to score a goal and they've been better than expected in the last minutes. They are sticking up to their tactic and they are definitively going to look for their chances in the second half.

Half Time Comment: Chile has a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break but their play hasn't been as commanding as expected! La Roja scored twice in the first 15 minutes, generated plenty of chances in the first 30 minutes but after Australia pulled one back, the South American side struggled creating chances.

45+2' Nothing comes off the costless kick and the first half is over!!

45+1' Mark Milligan commits a foul against Alexis Sanchez. Dangerous chance for Chile.

45+1' One minute added on stoppage time.

45' This is Australia's goal, scored by Tim Cahill in the 35th minute.

44' Yellow card for Australia forward Tim Cahill.

43' There's some evident problems in the Chilean players right now. Most of them look dazed and confused due to Australia's recent goal.

39' Chile has had a 69% of possession thus far in the first half. They've been simply dominant but they need to reflect that on the score as they only have a one-goal lead.

38' Mauricio Isla with a shot of his own!! The Juventus right-back puts a shot from a tight angle and a defender blocks it to send it away for a corner kick.

37' Tim Cahill with another chance!! A shot from close range inside the box but Bravo makes a great save to parry it away!!

36' A good cross into the box finds Tim Cahill inside the box and the New York Red Bulls' striker nods home a header past Claudio Bravo to shorten Chile's lead.

35' Tim Cahill scores with a header and Australia pulls one back!!!

33' Eugenio Mena with a good run into the box!! The Santos FC left-back can't get the shoot and there's a corner for Chile, but nothing comes out of it.

31' Eduardo Vargas received a good ball from Jorge Valdivia but the Valencia CF striker failed to capitalize.

30' Chile continues to dominate the game and they haven't had any opposition of Australia's defensive line. It has been a convincing performance from Chile so far as the game reaches the 30th minute mark.

27' This is Jorge Valdivia's goal that doubled Chile's lead before the 15th minute mark.

26' Leckie with a good ball forward!! His cross is very inaccurate and Chile resumes the game from his own end.

25' Here's a video with Alexis Sanchez's goal that gave Chile a quick 1-0 lead.

24' Arturo Vidal with a shot from inside the box!! After a good pass from Mauricio Isla, the Juventus playmaker puts the ball into the goal but his shot goes wide.

22' Australia are clearly looking to push the ball forward but the game has been a struggle for them so far. They simply don't have the quality to penetrate Chile's defensive line.

21' Freekick for Australia, but nothing happens as Chile's defensive line clears the ball with ease.

19' Tommy Oar puts a long range shot!! However, his effort goes wide and there's no trouble for Claudio Bravo.

17' Mat Ryan finally makes a save! After a difficult shot from Valdivia, the Brugge keeper saves with ease.

16' Mark Mulligan commits a hard foul over Jorge Valdivia. Chile are dominating with ease thanks to their quick lead.

15' La Roja are completely comfortable after the first goal and now Jorge Valdivia is the one who scores the second goal!!! After a very good pass from Alexis Sanchez, the Palmeiras playmaker puts up a finesse shot past Ryan and now Chile has a quick two-goal lead.

14' Chile doubles the tally as they quickly have a 2-0 lead!!!

12' Chile moved the ball around for about four minutes and between Alexis and Charles Aranguiz managed to create a chance inside the box. The FC Barcelona striker received the ball in a tight angle and blasted the ball into the net past Mat Ryan.

12' Chile scores as Alexis Sanchez scores the first one!!!

8' Chile gets a good possession in midfield thanks to Jorge Valdivia and Arturo Vidal. However, they can't get a clean pass to either Alexis or Eduardo Vargas as Australia continues to look solid at the back.

5' Chile controls the ball with ease in the first half but they haven't been accurate in the final touch so far. Australia tries to get into the attack but Chile looks solid defensively. A very even game thus far in the first minutes.

3' Eugenio Mena with the cross!!! The pass is underhit and Australia clears the ball.

2' Chile are very clear in their tactic as they are eager to move into the attack. The South American side has plenty of players moving forward as Australia struggles to get a grasp of the ball early on.

1' The game starts and Chile goes into the attack with their first possession!!

22.59 The game will start and Chile will move the ball.

22.55 Both sides are lining up on the pitch and the national anthems are sounding in the stadium. Chile came up first and Australia is second.

22.53 Australia Substitutes Bench: Galekovic (GK), Langerak (GK), Troisi, Vidosic, Bozanic, McGowan, Holland, McKay, Wright, Halloran, Luongo, Taggart

22.52 Chile Substitutes Bench: Christopher Toselli (GK), Jhonny Herrera (GK), Mauricio Pinilla, Jose Fuenzalida, Esteban Paredes, Francisco Silva, Jose Rojas, Fabian Orellana, Carlos Carmona, Jean Beausejour, Felipe Gutierrez, Miiko Albornoz

22.50 Chile will wear their usual red kit and Australia will wear their yellow jersey.

22.48 Both teams ended their warming up exercises and we are only a few minutes away from seeing both sides getting into the pitch.

22.45 The stadium is completely filled out for this upcoming contest and we are getting closer to kick-off time for what should be an amazing match Australia - Chile.

22.40 Australia Probable Starting XI: Mat Ryan; Ivan Franjic, Matthew Spiranovic, Alex Wilkinson, Jason Davidson; Mile Jedinak, Mark Milligan; Matthew Leckie, Mark Bresciano, Tommy Oar; Tim Cahill

22.38 Chile Probable Starting XI: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Eugenio Mena; Charles Aranguiz, Marcelo Diaz, Arturo Vidal; Jorge Valdivia; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

22.35 Australia’s head coach Ange Postecoglou is expected to set their lines back against a Chile team that’s arguably better. If the previous games are of any indication, they will use four defenders, five midfielders - where Mark Bresciano will be the creative spark - and only one striker who will be Tim Cahill.

22.33 Chile has received some good news ahead of the lineup confirmations as Arturo Vidal will finally be included in the starting lineup. The Juventus playmaker trained without pain in the last days and he will be included in the lineup, giving Jorge Sampaoli a huge boost ahead of the opener.

22.30 Clearly, some of the Chilean players are not short on confidence. FC Barcelona striker Alexis Sanchez believes they are serious contenders to win it all, saying “I think we can win the World Cup. If I didn’t, I would be sitting at home in front of the television. Our first goal is to advance from the Group Stage and I’d be happy if we finish second in the Group behind Spain”.

22.28 Sampaoli recognized that Vidal's presence will be a game-time decision, saying that "we hope that he can feature against Australia but we will decided prior to the start of the match. His personality and his skill set certainly make him a valuable commodity for what we want to do on the pitch."

22.25 Chile manager Jorge Luis Sampaoli will be set for the biggest challenge of his professional career managing La Roja and his side is likely to control the action against an Australian squad that doesn’t have the talent and the experience that the Chilean players possess.

22.20 As for Chile, La Roja has plenty of talent all over the pitch. Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Eduardo Vargas and Gary Medel are worldwide-known names but they also have some solid role players. Eugenio Mena, Marcelo Diaz and Charles Aranguiz are three players that could be decisive for the South American side.

22.15 Australia has some very interesting players on their squad but they don’t have the international experience required to be a challenging side in the World Cup. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is coming off a great season in the Belgian Jupiler League, forward Tim Cahill continues to be a solid force on the attack playing for the NY Red Bulls and midfielder Mile Jedinak is the leader and captain of the side. Overall, however, there aren’t many players featuring in the top leagues and that could hurt them when going against the likes of Spain and Holland.

22.10 This is Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, the venue that will host tonight’s match. It has capacity for almost 40.000 fans.

22.05 Tommy Oar also acknowledged Chile’s star power but he is eager to show the rest of the world what his side is made of. "From our perspective we know all the pressure will be on Chile going into the first game," said the 22-year-old. "We're looking forward to trying to take the game to our opponents and showing everyone what we're made of.

22.00 When asked about Arturo Vidal’s injury, Australia's captain Mile Jedinak said that "You go through their squad and it's one player," he said. "He is an important player, but they have many players who are playing at a good level and a number of players in his position who are strong.

21.55 Chile could be without one of their most important players in midfield since Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal will likely be a game-time decision for the opener. The Juventus starlet needed a surgery in the first days of May but he recovered quickly than expected, even playing 15 minutes in Chile’s final friendly match against Northern Ireland.

21.50 The referee for tonight’s encounter will be Ivorian Noumandiez Doue. His assistants will be his countrymen Songuifolo Yeo and Burundi’s native Jean Claude Birumushahu. The fourth official will be Roberto Moreno, from Panama.

21.45 There’s plenty to know about these two teams and here we have full team previews for both Chile and Australia made by us here at VAVEL!

21.40 Here’s the recap of Australia’s final friendly match, a 0-1 loss against Croatia.

21.35 As for Australia, the team wasn’t very sharp on their recent friendly matches, with a 1-1 draw against South Africa being their best result. They also lost 4-3 against Ecuador and 1-0 against Croatia so if their performance against World Cup teams is of any indication, then The Socceroos are set to have a tough tournament in Brazil.

21.30 This is a video of Chile’s last performance where they defeated Northern Ireland by a 2-0 score thanks to goals from Eduardo Vargas and Mauricio Pinilla.

21.25 Chile is coming off a good performance in their last four friendly matches where they won three of them: against Costa Rica, Egypt and Northern Ireland, the last two with their full World Cup roster. Their only loss happened against Germany back in March but the general consensus was that Chile should’ve defeated Die Mannschaft in that contest with relative ease.

21.20 Australia qualified for the World Cup with relative ease in the Asian Qualifiers while Chile ended in third place in the South American Qualifiers. Both will collide in what appears to be a thrilling match where Chile seems to be the favorite early on according to experts and pundits.

21.15 Good night and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match Chile - Australia! We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will close the first match day in the Group B of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!