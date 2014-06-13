Australia - Chile Live Score of 2014 FIFA World Cup
Full Time Comment: That's it from the World Cup live coverage from VAVEL! Keep tuning for the latest news, scores and results of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!!

Full Time Comment: Chile suffered in the second half but managed to get the win after a late goal from Jean Beausejour in the second half. Australia showed they can be a tough opponent for any team and managed to score and even to put some pressure on Chile's defensive line. Chile completed a good outing and generated some serious consideration to make into the next round with a win in their World Cup opener!!

90+5' The game is over and Chile gets a convincing 3-1 win!!

90+4' Beausejour makes another run through the left flank but his cross didn't find Alexis Sanchez.

90+3' A great passing combination between Felipe Gutierrez and Alexis Sanchez finds Mauricio Pinilla who fails to convert, but Beausejour scores on the rebound to give Chile a two-goal lead.

90+2' Jean Beausejour scores and Chile has an insurance lead!!!

90+1' There will be four minutes added of stoppage time.

89' Chile are moving the ball in Australia's half in the last minutes. Eugenio Mena puts a ball into the attack but Mat Ryan saves it with ease.

87' Final substitution in Chile. Mauricio Pinilla replaces Eduardo Vargas.

86' Yellow card for Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz.

85' Alexis Sanchez puts up a shot on goal!! However, his effort goes high and wide.

84' The game has seen an Australian side decided to look forward as we go into the final five minutes. Chile struggles to get into the attack and they need to recover the ball to keep the danger away from their goal.

82' The game heads into the final 10 minutes and it seems like we will have plenty of emotion. Chile is trying to defend their lead while generating chances and Australia are decided to push forward looking for a late equalizer.

80' Beausejour has been a solid addition for Chile on the left wing, but his crosses have been quite inaccurate so far.

78' Jean Beausejour with a low cross, but a defender makes a late interception to clear the danger!!

78' Final substitution in Australia: James Troisi replaces Mark Bresciano.

77' Australia are preparing another substitution.

75' Eduardo Vargas goes into the attack but he's called into an offside position!!

73' Australia looks decided to generate chances on the attack and they have pushed their lines forward. That should open spaces for Chile on the attack.

70' Tim Cahill puts another header!! The ball goes high as the former Everton star has been a nightmare for Chile's defensive line so far.

69' Substitution in Australia: Tommy Oar is replaced by Ben Halloran.

68' Substitution in Chile: Jean Beausejour replaces Jorge Valdivia.

67' Yellow card for Australia defender Mark Milligan.

66' Eduardo Vargas and Felipe Gutierrez get into a good passing combination but nothing comes out of it. On the counter, Lackey makes a good sequence but Marcelo Diaz makes a great challenge on the last minute.

65' Leckie with a header after a cross but the ball goes high and wide.

65' Chile are slowly getting back the control of the action, something they did effectively in the first portion of the first half. Otherwise, they will continue to suffer against an Australian side that has looked quite dangerous in the second half.

63' Mark Bresciano with a shot from inside the box but the ball goes wide once again.

62' Australia saves it from the line!!! After a good pass from Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas touches the ball past Mat Ryan but a defender clears the ball from the line!!!

60' Substitution in Chile: Felipe Gutierrez replaces Arturo Vidal.

59' After a mistake from Charles Aranguiz in midfield, Mark Bresciano moves forward and puts on a low cross but nothing comes out of the sequence.

58' Yellow card for Australia's captain Mile Jedinak.

56' What a save from Claudio Bravo!!! Mark Bresciano puts up a half volley from a tight angle and Bravo makes a stretched save to clear the danger away.

55' Despite the fact that Chile controls the ball, Australia has generated some dangerous chances. Tim Cahill has been a beast and he has been virtually unstoppable.

53' Tim Cahill scores but the goal is correctly disallowed!!! The cross comes from the right and Cahill was offside before scoring.

51' On the counter, Tim Cahill puts up another header but the ball goes wide. The NY Red Bulls forward has been a headache for Chile's defensive line so far.

50' Eugenio Mena puts a good cross into the box but Australia clears with ease.

49' Franjic won't continue and he's replaced by Ryan McGowan. First substitution in Australia.

48' Australia defender Ivan Franjic is down and he appears to be injured. It remains to be seen if he will be able to continue playing.

47' There's a slight rain falling right now. That could help Chile's chances thanks to their passing.

46' Australia moves the ball and the second half starts!!

Half Time Comment: As for Australia, The Socceroos managed to score a goal and they've been better than expected in the last minutes. They are sticking up to their tactic and they are definitively going to look for their chances in the second half.

Half Time Comment: Chile has a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break but their play hasn't been as commanding as expected! La Roja scored twice in the first 15 minutes, generated plenty of chances in the first 30 minutes but after Australia pulled one back, the South American side struggled creating chances.

45+2' Nothing comes off the costless kick and the first half is over!!

45+1' Mark Milligan commits a foul against Alexis Sanchez. Dangerous chance for Chile.

45+1' One minute added on stoppage time.

45' This is Australia's goal, scored by Tim Cahill in the 35th minute.