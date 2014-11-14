England - Slovenia: Rooney to receive his 100th cap

On Saturday evening, when Manchester United's Wayne Rooney will write his name into the history books and collect his 100th England international cap, Wembley Stadium will play host to Srečko Katanec's Slovenia. Hodgson's Three Lions will undoubtedly be looking to assert their position at the top of Group E with another three points.

"He has had to suffer the slings and arrows for not being the savior; his incredible experience will be important going forward" - Roy Hodgson

Speaking to the press, Hodgson paid tribute to Rooney and all he has done since breaking into the ranks at such a young age: “He has had a turbulent career in many ways, bursting on to the scene as the wonderkid at 18 and being the saviour of English football. He has had to suffer the slings and arrows because of the times when he has not been the saviour and people have criticised him for it,” the England manager said. Hodgson had kind words for Rooney's dedication after often receiving abuse for not always being the hero that England fans have called for, and said that he will be vital for England going forward: “Having built him up to a very high level, they have worked very hard to knock him right back down again. I think that has given him an incredible maturity and strength. All the qualities he had at 19 he basically still possesses, but what he didn’t have at 19, or even 24 or 25, is this incredible experience, this incredible belief and mental strength. That is something we will need going forward.”

England are in a great position in Group E, picking up the maximum nine points after three games, and will look to cement their qualifying hopes with a further three points against Slovenia. Hodgson's side have been comfortable - if not spectacular - so far, picking up wins against Switzerland, San Marino and Estonia - 2-0, 5-0 and 1-0 respectively. They have scored six goals without reply, and while still experimenting to find their best formation and starting eleven. Safe to say there seems to be more to come from The Three Lions, and they will set out to prove that against Slovenia on Saturday night.

"I called him a couple of times, I am sorry the he took everything as a degradation" - Srečko Katanec

For Katanec's Slovenia, the match up with England is an opportunity to test themselves against a 'bigger' side, after making a solid start to their qualification campaign. After the 1-0 defeat to Estonia in the opening game, the Slovenia manager took the radical approach of dropping Josip Ilicic of Fiorentina - their most high-profile - and arguably their best - player, although often inconsistent. Ilicic responded by retiring from international football at at just 26, and Slovenia won their following two qualification games. Katanec is known for his sharp personality and bust-ups with his players, but insists his intention was to never degrade Ilicic as a player: "We did not speak,” said Katanec. “I called him a couple of times but got no answer. I even sent him an SMS. Everyone is responsible for their own actions. I am sorry that he took everything as a degradation: that was never my intention."

Despite this, Slovenia have managed victories against Switzerland - 1-0 - and Lithuania - 2-0 - to find themselves in a positive position in Group E. They sit second, behind England by two points, and will be looking to continue their positive run of results on Saturday night. A win against England would see Katanec's side take the initiative but they also know that qualification is still firmly in their hands if they continue to play as they have been.

Roy Hodgson has been hit with some unfortunate injury news this week as both Andros Townsend and Manchester United's Michael Carrick withdrew from the England squad with injuries. Raheem Sterling - omitted from the game against Estonia due to fatigue - should return to the fold, while Danny Welbeck may partner ex-teammate Rooney up front. Stewart Downing could get international game time for the first time since 2012, and West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahinio could make his senior debut after an impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

For Srecko Katanec and Slovenia, Palermo defender Sinisa Andelkovic will be back in contention for the international side for the first time in a year-and-a-half. Meanwhile, Miral Samardzic, a defender for Rijeka also returns to the fold.