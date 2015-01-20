Gabon - Congo: Panthers look to pounce into the quarter-finals

Gabon manager Jorge Costa will know that his side can book their place in the 2015 African Cup of Nations quarter-finals, if they can beat Congo on Wednesday night.

With a convicing 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso - courtesy of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Malick Evouna - in the last round of fixtures, Les Panthères are atop Group A with three points, and looking to secure their place in the knock-out stages.

Despite their impressive display, Gabon boss Costa knows that Congo will provide a threat, and that his side can not be complacent if they are to reach the same stage as they did back in 2012. "We already have three points, but it is not over yet," Costa said.

For Congo and manager Claude Le Roy, a late goal against host nation Equatorial Guinea in their last match - thanks to Theivy Bifouma - has just about kept them in the race for a quarter-final spot, as they look to try emerge from Group A.

The fans - and players - know, however, that the Red Devils must improve their game if they are to see off Gabon on Wednesday night. Congo captain Prince Oniangue has spoken on his side's need to impress after a lacklustre display in their draw against Equatorial Guinea, while highlighting the importance of at least picking up a point: "We hope to improve on our performance - although we still got a positive result in our first match," he said.