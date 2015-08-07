Paris Saint-Germain 2015-16 Season Preview: Parisians set for super season

PSG manager Laurent Blanc, with the help as always of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has sculpted one of the best squads on paper in French football ahead of the 2015/16 season with a host of new additions.

Last Season

PSG had an impressive seasons for the history books. They became the first ever French team to complete the domestic "treble" at the end of the season. They won the Ligue 1 championship, the Coupe de France, and the Coupe de la Ligue. Including the Trophée des Champions at the start of the season, they won four titles during the campaign. This was something never before achieved by a French club.

Winning a third straight Ligue 1 title with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, David Luiz, Marco Verratti, Javier Pastore and much more players, the club from the capital surely had the talent to win almost everything except one that was the most important and the overall goal of the project ever since Qatar Sports Investments came in 2011.

They won the league having only been first at all this season in the 30th matchday with eight matchdays left in the season, an incredible comeback by finishing eight points above Lyon.

In the Coupe de la Ligue, they won 4-0 to Bastia and in the Coupe de France, they beat Auxerre 1-0 as PSG achieved a double from those titles by beating surprising sides.

However, in Europe, it was the same story all over again. They were drawn in a tough group with Ajax, APOEL and eventual European champions FC Barcelona, they ended up finishing second in their group and ended up playing a dramatic Round of 16 match against eventual Premier League champions Chelsea but then had a rematch in the quarterfinals against FC Barcelona and lost on both legs. Still, it was a season to remember, however it can be better.

Transfers In and Out - (excluding end of loans)

IN (3): Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt for €10 million, Benjamin Stambouli from Tottenham Hotspur for €8.6 million, Angel Di Maria from Manchester United for €63 million.

Out (6): Alphonse Areola to Villarreal (Loan), Zoumana Camara (Retired), Mory Diaw to Mafra, Yohan Cabaye to Crystal Palace for €14 million, Romain Habran to Stade Lavallois (Loan), Jordan Ikoko to Lens (Loan)

The most important in has to be Angel Di Maria. Laurent Blanc says that he sees Di Maria as perfect the left sided option that the team has been crying out for a while. Based on that, you'd expect to see the Argentine feature predominantly on the left and that's where Blanc will get the best out of him. Squad rotation will be a bit of a problem however with the huge amount of talent.

Cabaye might be the most notable out, as he's still a great midfielder but with so much depth, the lack of first-time minutes makes it difficult.

Manager

This will be Blanc's third season in charge. His resume is great as a player and a manager during his stints at various French clubs and of course the national team. If he continues to accumulate silverware at his current impressive rate, then le President could go down as an all-time French great as both player and manager, especially if he wins the Champions League.

First Six

1. Lille-PSG

2. PSG-Ajaccio

3. Montpellier-PSG

4. Monaco-PSG

5. PSG-Bordeaux

6. Reims-PSG

Six important matches, six must wins and surely PSG should have an easy time to get 18 points after six matches. The important one will probably be the fourth matchday against Monaco in the Stade Louis-II as they look to get three points and go top of the league by September.

The 38th and final matchday will be against Nantes at the Parc des Princes.

Derby Days

Le Classique against Marseille saw PSG win 2-0 at home and in the Stade Vélodrome in a dramatic 3-2 victory. This time it will be a bit different. PSG have strengthen while Marseille are looking to make achieve a miracle by beating them with a weaker side following the mass exodus of players in the French city.

Predicted Most Important Player

Angel Di Maria: Say what you want about him, but PSG have found the perfect player to fill the hole that was needed as a perfect left winger.

El Fideo is very much an instinct player, which is why he has played better for counter attacking sides than sides who dominate possession, just like the way PSG play and with a side with amazing attacking depth, this side can dominate European football for years to come.

Predicted finishes (All competitions)

Ligue 1 - 1st

It doesn't seem like there'll be any other team claiming the drown this season. Clearly the best side in France, there shouldn't be any sides making as close of a battle for the league title and it appears that PSG will run away with the title for the fourth straight time.

Coupe de France and de la Ligue - Champions

They know they dominate the league and they can do the same in the domestic level. Unless something goes horribly wrong and they lose early in the competition, then it appears that PSG will win the domestic treble once again.

UEFA Champions League - Semifinals

Nothing but progress past the Champions League quarterfinals will do and end that drought. That being said, with this almost perfect side, PSG surely are the favourites to win this title and become the first French side back in the Champions League final since Monaco in 2004 as well as becoming the second French club to win Europe's biggest prize and become the first side since Marseille in 1993 to do so.

Expert's Take: Jonathan Johnson of beIN Sport, ESPNFC and Bleacher Report

''The challenge for PSG this season will be to replicate last campaign's immense domestic success and combine it with progress in the Champions League. Last term, Laurent Blanc's men managed the first ever domestic clean sweep and they will be aiming to do at least the same once again this time around.

Summer signings and squad depth

This summer's signings like Angel Di Maria and Kevin Trapp strengthen the PSG starting XI, while Benjamin Stambouli replaces Yohan Cabaye in a squad role and adds some useful versatility. As long as they do not suffer the same fitness problems as last season and that they avoid complacency, there is no reason why les Parisiens cannot repeat last term's achievements and go at least one step further in the Champions League.

What will di Maria bring?

With the arrival of Di Maria, PSG will be an exciting team to watch in Europe and the Argentina international should also help them raise their level of their domestic performances considerably. There were a few impressive displays from Blanc's men in Ligue 1 last season, but not as many as there should have been. The French champions appear to be focused and hungry already, with two pieces of pre-season silverware under their belt, and the campaign has not even kicked off yet.

Who'll be this season's surprise package?

PSG's squad is littered with star names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marco Verratti, Javier Pastore and Edinson Cavani, but one player to keep an eye on this season is young attacking talent Jean-Kevin Augustin. The 18-year-old impressed in pre-season with his prolific form and suggested that he has a part to play in Blanc's first team plans this season. Hopefully he gets given the chance to impress when he has earned it, unlike Jean-Christophe Bahebeck last term.''