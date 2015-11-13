Wales 2-3 Netherlands: Robben double defeats high-flying dragons

A late goal from Arjen Robben was enough to give the Netherlands a narrow 3-2 victory over Wales.

It was a slow start to the proceedings with Bas Dost, Tom Lawrence and Robben having half opportunities before Dost opened the scoring but Joe Ledley levelled the scores just before the break.

Robben restored the lead but it was cancelled out by Emyr Huws but Robben showed his quality once again in the final ten minutes to give Danny Blind’s side the victory.

Closed beginnings

It was a very sheltered beginning to the first period from both sides with the first opportunity coming in the 17th minute. It was Terence Kongolo who whipped in a cross in from the left hand side which found Bas Dost but his header was scooped up by Wayne Hennessey.

Lawrence had the first big opportunity of the game two minutes later, Joe Allen did well to steal possession before making strides up field before he played it to the young striker.

Lawrence’s first touch was brilliant to take him inside the centre-back which set up the opportunity to shoot but it was tame and comfortably held by Jasper Cillessen.

Dost’s debut

Robben came close in the 27th minute when he curled his effort over crossbar but it was only five minutes until they took the lead.

It was great build-up play from the Dutch which ended with Daryl Janmaat who clipped a great ball into the back post where Dost, who made no mistakes this time around as he nods it home for his first international goal.

Ledley levels

Hennessey did well to prevent a second a minute from the break when he parried an effort from Dost and it proved vital as Wales went onto equalise in extra-time.

Allen’s corner which was headed down by Ashley Williams to Chris Gunter but his shot was blocked by the hand of Kongolo.

It was Allen who stepped up which was successfully saved but Ledley reacted quickest to fire home.

Robben doubles up

Wales were on the back foot right from the beginning of the second period as Hennessey as called upon in the 48th minute.

Wesley Sneijder played a great ball over the top to Robben to run onto and his half-volley looked destined to ripple the net but Hennessey managed to block the effort.

He didn’t miss his second opportunity as he put the Netherlands into the lead just moments later, he received the ball down the right by Quincy Promes, who did well to cut inside before running across the Welsh area before he curled the effort into the far corner.

Level again

Wales had a great opportunity to equalise in the 63rd minute as Lawrence’s cross deflected into the path of Williams but he couldn’t finish from six yards.

The home side did eventually get their equaliser right on the 70th minute mark in spectacular fashion, a short corner came to Allen who played a great cross which fell perfectly for the head of Hughes to power home.

Robben strikes again

Robben had an unbelievable chance to give the Netherlands the lead once again when James Chester’s clearance fell perfectly for the volley but the effort from six yards somehow went wide.

Nine minutes from the end he redeemed himself getting what proved to be the winning goal, another goal scorer in Bas Dost played a great sliding ball through James Collins and Ben Davies into the feet of Robben who coolly slots home.