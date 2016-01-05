Ella Masar is the new signing of FC Rosengård

Ella Masar has officially become an FC Rosengård player, making the switch from the Houston Dash.

Masar leaves the NWSL in her homeland to join the defending champions of the Damallsvenskan, who will face the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League holders, 1. FFC Frankfurt, in the quarterfinals later this year.

She returns to Europe after five years away, having enjoyed a short spell with Paris Saint-Germain Feminine back in the 2011-12 season, making 17 appearances and scoring six goals. She brings plenty of experience with her, having also played for Team Strømmen (now LSK Kvinner) in Norway in 2008, in and amongst spells with numerous American clubs.

Rosengard begin preparation for the Women's Champions League

With the onset of Damallsvenskan only in April, the team will have a good time to prepare for the clash against the Frankfurt in UWCL, and Masar will have time to get to know her teammates before that first leg, which is a home one.

Last season, the Swedish club also met a German team in the quarterfinals, VfL Wolfsburg. However, after a 1-1 draw in Germany and another 3-3 draw in Sweden, it was the German team who progressed - on away goals.

Rosengard are now seeking reinforcements ahead of the big game, trying to replace Swiss international midfielder Ramona Bachmann, who left for Wolfsburg, and German international striker Anja Mittag, who went to PSG.

As well as Masar, they have recruited Dutch international midfielder Lieke Martens, who played in the summer's World Cup where her team was eliminated in the Round of 16, but where she was the first player from her country to score a goal in the competition (in a 1-0 win against New Zealand).

Martens scored the first goal of the Netherlands at the FIFA Women's World Cup. (PHOTO: sdk.se)

To replace Mittag, Rosengard have acquired Cameroonian international striker Gaëlle Enganamouit, also 23 years old - the same as Martens. The player was the top scorer of the 2015 Damallsvenskan season with 18 goals for Eskilstuna United DFF.

She competed in the Olympics in 2012 and in the 2015 World Cup, where she scored a hat trick in the 6-0 win against Ecuador. As well as the Netherlands, Cameroon were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Arrival with McLeod sparks transfer speculation

Rumours have began to circulate regarding another potential signing too.

Masar's wife, Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod, also arrived in Malmö, home of Rosengård, with the 29-year-old, but not to sign for the club, instead to spend time recovering from a knee injury she picked up whilst playing for Canada recently.

The goalkeeper collided with, incidentally, Rosengård player Marta and injured her knee in the final of friendly competition, the International Tournament of Natal, held in the Brazilian city, recently.

Despite being for medical treatment, McLeod's arrival in Sweden has caused quite a stir, as she chose to leave Houston Dash at the end of 2015, claiming she longs to return to play for a European team.