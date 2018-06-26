Australia vs Peru Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

This game will be played out at the Fisht stadium, and is likely to be witnessed by a sell-out crowd of 48,000, as one of the closest and most dramatic World Cup groups comes to an end.

Should both Denmark and Australia finish level on points, it will first go down to goal difference, which will be equal should the Aussie’s win by a goal and the Danes lose by a goal, following this it will go down to the number of goals scored – both sides currently have two apiece going into matchday three, showing how tight the battle for second spot really is.

Australia: Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Mark Milligan, Trent Sainsbury, Josh Risdon, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Tomi Juric, Mathew Leckie

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun; Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores; Paolo Guerrero

Here is how the two sides could line-up...

Both sides are likely to field very strong line-up’s for this one, as Australia obviously have it all still to play for, whilst Los Incas will be looking to restore some pride.

Despite the fact that they’re already out of the tournament, Peru will not want to go down without a fight and will almost undoubtedly look to keep up their fast-flowing, high pressing and very exciting style of play.

The Socceroos currently sit on one point, three behind second-place Denmark, who have a very tough last game against Didier Deschamps’ men – meaning they will undoubtedly be looking over their shoulders at the Aussie’s. Whilst nothing but a win will do for Bert van Marwijk’s men, the fact that they’re playing bottom of the group whilst their rivals for second spot play one of the tournament's favourites, Australia will surely be fancying their chances.

Peru come into this game disappointed, having somehow not picked up a point yet in the whole tournament – despite being by far the better side in their opener against Denmark, as well as holding their own against France, only again to lose 1-0. It is the Peruvian’s first World Cup since 1982 and they won’t want to walk away from it having played so well at points, although have nothing to show for it in terms of points on the board, or in fact, goals scored.

Australia come into this game having arguably played their two hardest games already in Group C, losing narrowly to France, before coming from behind to snatch a point against Denmark, putting themselves in with a narrow chance of progressing through to the Round of 16.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Australia vs Peru at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Josh Slinger and Ethan Wooding will be taking you through today's game which is due to kick off at 3pm BST. Keep following VAVEL for live updates.