Scotland vs San Marino Preview: Performance more important than points for the Scots

Scotland arrived home after a long flight from Russia with their tail between their legs once again after plans a, b and c failed in an attempt to take an unlikely result from the Luzhniki Stadium.

They are expecting to end a four game losing streak as the world’s lowest ranked nation arrive in the west of Scotland.

A disappointing campaign will end with a trip to Cyprus and Kazakhstan at home in November as recently appointed Steve Clarke targets a third-place finish

The former Kilmarnock gaffer has quite simply stated “We're just looking to get over the disappointment of the other night and get ready for our next game.”

San Marino, fell to their second 9-0 defeat in the group to the classy Belgians and manager Franco Varrella was in philosophical mood during his pre-match press conference "I'll let the lads understand tomorrow that they're playing in front of people who really know and love football.

"When you talk of San Marino and Italy, you're essentially talking about the same culture. This is the country of the Colosseum, the gladiators.

"We're not afraid of gladiators. The one thing that does scare us is maybe all the lions and we're going somewhere tomorrow night where there will be many lions against us."

Team News

Steve Clarke has already said that Sunderland’s Jon Mclaughlin will keep net in place of apparent number one David Marshall.

The Scotland boss is sure to make multiple changes from the shambles that was Thursday night in Moscow.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is in line for his first international start after coming off the bench in Russia.

San Marino have no new injury concerns and are expected to field a similar line up to the Belgium game on Sunday.

Key Clashes

The only clash likely to take pace during the 90 minutes is that of the Scotland set up and the Tartan Army.

The few that have taken the option to turn up and lend support during these tough times are not only expecting a lot of goalmouth action but are demanding it.

Clarke cannot afford a turgid affair he needs a high scoring win, preferably to nil in order to keep even the most forgiving Scot onside.

Should a small margin of victory be the outcome then the home support are going to be asking a raft of questions once again.

Kick off at Hampden Park is 17:00 BST on Sunday.