Wales vs Croatia Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch the EURO 2020 Group E Qualifier
Follow along for Wales vs Croatia live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the EURO 2020 Group E Qualification match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST
Croatia are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 in all intentional competitions.
Croatia have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against Wales.
Croatia have won their last four matches against Wales.
That 2-1 defeat ended any lingering possible of Wales qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.
A draw in Slovakia stopped the rot, but it was a must win in every sense, in Trnava. Wales must make use of their home advantage as they welcome Croatia to the Cardiff City Stadium.
Croatia have impressed in qualifying, scoring 11 goals in the four games they’ve won in Group E. Though, they’ve taken hits on the road, losing in Hungary and being held up in Azerbaijan was hardly ideal. In fact the Croats have only won one of their last four away from home in all international competitions.
Ramsey wasn't fit enough to make the squad for the trip to Slovakia but Giggs will be keen to rush him back for this crucial game.
Croatia will have to deal without the suspended Marcelo Brozovic. Though Zlatko Dalic is blessed with midfield options, with Mateo Kovacic likley to replace the Inter Milan man.
Croatia are three points clear in Group E and are unbeaten in their last four qualifiers. The World Cup finalists will travel to Cardiff to play their penultimate qualifier.
My name is John Townley and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL