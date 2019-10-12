on VAVEL
Wales vs Croatia Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch the EURO 2020 Group E Qualifier
Follow along for Wales vs Croatia live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the EURO 2020 Group E Qualification match. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

john-townley
John Townley

60 LIVE live icon gif
Follow Wales vs Croatia here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups of Wales v Croatia.
How to watch
Wales vs Croatia is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 19:15 GMT.
Uphill task
Here’s a stat attack that makes for grim reading, Wales fans:

Croatia are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 in all intentional competitions.

Croatia have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against Wales.

Croatia have won their last four matches against Wales.

The last time these two met in Wales
The first and last time Croatia made the journey to Wales, Eduardo stole the points fro the visitors in a World Cup qualifying tie three minutes from time at the Liberty Stadium.

 

That 2-1 defeat ended any lingering possible of Wales qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.

The form guide
Wales have disappointed in their EURO 2020 qualification campaign, only winning two home ties each by a slender goal. Away defeats in Croatia and more so Hungary have made the natives restless.

 

A draw in Slovakia stopped the rot, but it was a must win in every sense, in Trnava. Wales must make use of their home advantage as they welcome Croatia to the Cardiff City Stadium.

 

Croatia have impressed in qualifying, scoring 11 goals in the four games they’ve won in Group E. Though, they’ve taken hits on the road, losing in Hungary and being held up in Azerbaijan was hardly ideal. In fact the Croats have only won one of their last four away from home in all international competitions.

 

Early team news
Ryan Giggs looks set to name an unchanged starting side that drew in Slovakia as Aaron Ramsey remains a doubt.


Ramsey wasn't fit enough to make the squad for the trip to Slovakia but Giggs will be keen to rush him back for this crucial game.


Croatia will have to deal without the suspended Marcelo Brozovic. Though Zlatko Dalic is blessed with midfield options, with Mateo Kovacic likley to replace the Inter Milan man.

Bleak outlook
Wales have three EURO 2020 qualifiers left, but are tasked with finishing in the top two of Group E. Ryan Giggs' side are three points behind second place as things stand but face group leaders Croatia tonight.

 

Croatia are three points clear in Group E and are unbeaten in their last four qualifiers. The World Cup finalists will travel to Cardiff to play their penultimate qualifier.

Kick-off time
The Wales vs Croatia match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Wales. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the match: Wales vs Croatia.

My name is John Townley and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL

