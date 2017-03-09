Olympique Lyonnais 4-2 AS Roma: Le Gones take commanding lead to Eternal City

INCIDENTS: UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg tie between Olympique Lyonnais and AS Roma at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France.

A stoppage-time Alexandre Lacazette goal gave Olympique Lyonnais a commanding 4-2 advantage over AS Roma to take to the Eternal City in seven days time.

Both side shared six goals in a pulsating tie in Southern France in their UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg tie at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

After the hosts had taken the lead, Roma overhauled their opponents, before three second half goals swung the tie firmly in the French side's favour.

Hero to Zero

In an open first period, the hosts took the lead in the eighth minute, when Mathieu Valbuena's free kick from the right of the area was flicked on by Rafael da Silva, with Mouctar Diakhaby arriving at the far post to slot in from close range.

With Bruno Génésio's men in control, it was the Lyon centre-back who was at fault as Mohammad Salah pounced on the Frenchman's uncertainty, to steal in and finish coolly under Anthony Lopes.

As both sides sought the upper hand, it was the visitors who flipped the tie on its' head when a Daniele De Rossi corner found Federico Fazio, with the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man rising highest to power into the Lyon net.

Luciano Spalletti's side went into the break with the advantage.

Tolisso levels

Génésio's words half time words clearly hit home, as minutes after resumption, Corentin Tolisso fired from long-range to even the scores at two a piece.

In what was expected to be a close affair, the two teams continued to throw caution to the wind, with neither defence looking assured as the hour mark ticked by.

Roma stopper Allison was forced into a trio of smart saves in quick succession from Maxime Gonalons' deflected shot, Alexandre Lacazette's driven shot and Valbuena's curling effort forcing the Brazilian to tip over his bar.

Fekir, Lacazette flip tie once again

At the other end, Edin Dzeko threatened to capitalise on more slack marking, before substitute Nabil Fekir gave Lyon the lead for the second time on the night.

On the field for just three minutes, the French international jinked his way into the Roma penalty area, and slipped the tackle of Fazio to curl past Allison from 16 yards, to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

Spalletti made a triple change in the last 10 minutes as Giallorossi looked to level matters ahead of the return trip to Stadio Olympico in seven days.

The hosts however added a fourth in stoppage time through Lacazette's rifled shot from the edge of the area to give Lyon the upper hand and despite the Roman's formidable record in Europe this term, Les Gones will fancy their chances for the the trip to Eternal City next week, with a 4-2 lead.