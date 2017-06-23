Britain's Dan Evans fails drugs test

British Tennis has been rocked with the revelation Great Britain Davis Cup player Dan Evans has tested positive for a illegal substance from a test carried out in April.

The British number three and world number 50, announced cocaine was found in his sample.

The news comes less than a fortnight away from the All England Championships at Wimbledon, where the 23 year old reached Round Three only last year.

'Let a lot of people down'

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Evans provided the positive sample at the Barcelona Open on April 24 an will now be provisionally suspended from June 26.

Under anti-doping rules, a player can be banned for up to four years for an anti-doping violation, according to ITF rules.

Evans announced the news after he learned of the failed test earlier this week. The Briton said he had "let a lot of people down" adding, "I made a mistake and I must face up to it."

He pointed out that the taking of the prohibited substance was taken out of competition and was "out of context completely unrelated to tennis", but stressed that he did not "condone for one second to anyone that this is acceptable behaviour".

"I have let a lot of people down - my family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British Tennis and my fans". Evans finished, "I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart. This has been a sad and humbling experience."

Uncertain future lies ahead

For Dan Evans, the future is now shrouded in uncertainty. Having been ranked 772nd in the world in April 2015, the Birmingham player reached a career high of 41st earlier this year, having shot up the rankings.

Evans reached the Fourth Round of a grand slam back in January at the Australian Open, before losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Melbourne Park having taken the opening set.

The Brit was also part of the victorious Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup in 2015,