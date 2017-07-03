Wimbledon 2017: Beatriz Haddad Maia takes down Laura Robson in straight sets
Haddad Maia acknowledges the crowd after defeating Robson/Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

Beatriz Haddad Maia won her first career match at Wimbledon, defeating Laura Robson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to a second round match against second seed Simona Halep. The battle of lefties went to the Brazilian as Robson continues to rebuild her career after a series of injuries derailed her.

Haddad Maia takes tight opener

Things got underway with Robson serving and she seemed on course for a routine hold, but after a 40-15 lead disappeared, Haddad Maia blistered a forehand down the line on break point to take the early lead. After consolidating the break, Robson would get on the board, finishing the hold with an ace.