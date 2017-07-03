Wimbledon 2017: Beatriz Haddad Maia takes down Laura Robson in straight sets

Beatriz Haddad Maia won her first career match at Wimbledon, defeating Laura Robson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to a second round match against second seed Simona Halep. The battle of lefties went to the Brazilian as Robson continues to rebuild her career after a series of injuries derailed her.

Haddad Maia takes tight opener

Things got underway with Robson serving and she seemed on course for a routine hold, but after a 40-15 lead disappeared, Haddad Maia blistered a forehand down the line on break point to take the early lead. After consolidating the break, Robson would get on the board, finishing the hold with an ace.

In the sixth game when Robson found a slight opening at 15-30, but some superior net play from the Brazilian got her out of trouble. She nearly achieved a double break, leading 0-30 on the Brit's next service game, but Robson rallied for a hold. On set point, an unreturnable wide serve tucked away the set for Haddad Maia in 35 minutes.

Brazilian dominates the second set

It was more of the same as the second set got underway, Haddad Maia imposing her big, powerful game with a barrage of winners and deep groundstrokes. At 30-40, a net-rushing Robson missed a backhand and the Brazilian was on her way, Haddad Maia's consistent firepower too much for the Brit on the day.

After failing to get the double break in the first set, the Prague semifinalist made no mistake this time, a flurry of errors from the Robson racket putting Haddad Maia ahead 4-1. A love hold put her on the brink of victory and on her fifth match point, she affirmed her superiority with a Robson forehand error off of another strong serve.

By the numbers

Haddad Maia took advantage of her break chances, converting on all three opportunities while only limiting Robson to one chance, the Brit failing to capitalize. The Brazilian also served at 75% while winning 79% of those points. Robson was sloppy, committing 23 unforced errors while only striking nine winners.