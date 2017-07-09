Wimbledon 2017: Caroline Garcia produces solid performance to reach fourth round

Caroline Garcia reached the second week of Wimbledon for the first time in her career with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Madison Brengle.

The 21st seeded Frenchwoman was in control throughout the one hour, 19 minute affair against the player who eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the previous round.

It was a nervy start for both players as Garcia saved three break points on her serve and Brengle escaped two break chances on her opening service game.

The set seemingly turned in the sixth game. Taking a 0-40 lead on the Brengle serve, Garcia shanked a forehand on her first break point, but the Frenchwoman produced a series of outstanding forehands to break for a 4-2 lead.

Serving for the set at 5-3, Garcia wobbled as Brengle would break back to restore parity to the set. The American would again fall behind on her serve, this time facing two set points at 15-40. The 21st seed wrapped up the set when the American's forehand clipped the top of the tape and stayed on her side.

After saving a break point in her opening service game of the second set, Garcia was beginning to find things easier and her power and depth of shot were taking its toll on Brengle.

A marathon fourth game, 16 points long saw the American again save two break points, but on her third chance, more clean, precise hitting put Brengle on the defensive and another forehand error eventually led to a break and a 3-1 lead for Garcia.

It wouldn't be without a fight that Garcia would close the match out, saving a break point in each of her next two service games. Serving for the match at 5-3, she brought up match point with another sizzling forehand to draw an error. One final winner off of that side saw the 21st seed advance to a Monday matchup with home favourite Johanna Konta.

By the numbers

Garcia dominated from the baseline, hitting 34 winners to just 11 for Brengle. She also saved seven of eight break points also winning 73% of her first serve points.