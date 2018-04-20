Conchita Martinez:  "Garbine Muguruza can become #1 again"

Conchita Martinez feels Garbine Muguruza can return to the #1 ranking in the world.

The Spaniard, who has coached the 24-year old on two separate occasions, feels if Muguruza can stay motivated, anything is possible.

"Hard work" will lead to "more Grand Slams", Martinez says

Following this year's event in Miami, in which Muguruza lost in the fourth round to eventual champion Sloane Stephens, the two stopped working together with Muguruza continuing to employ Sam Sumyk as her full-time coach.

Martinez feels hard work and even greater potential can lead the two-time major champion back to the top of women's tennis.

Speaking to WTATennis, she said: "If the motivation is there and she puts in some hard work, she can win more tournaments, including Grand Slams, and why not become No.1 in the world again at some point?"

"What can she achieve? I think she can do whatever she wants."

Martinez added: "Garbiñe was an exciting player to coach because she can still learn and improve in many ways.

"She has already been No.1 and she has even more potential and that's what makes it exciting."

Embed from Getty Images

Wimbledon win "magical" for both coach and player

Following Muguruza's victory in Monterrey last week, her first tournament without Martinez, where she defeated Timea Babos in three sets, Martinez tweeted her congratulations to her former student, clearly showing the two are still on good terms.

She also spoke of Muguruza's Wimbledon championship last year as she became just the second Spanish woman to win the title at the All-England Club, the first being Martinez herself in 1994.

"Garbiñe and I, we often talked about Wimbledon, because it was a magical tournament and a magical experience that we had together," Martinez continued.

"We often saw pictures or videos and of course you relive the victory over and over again."

She added: "I had many highlights and good times working with Garbiñe but of course the biggest was Wimbledon.

"My greatest contribution to Garbiñe was during Wimbledon, when I was able to share with her my experience of having won the tournament myself."

Martinez opened up about what she aided with in Muguruza's Wimbledon win.

She said: "I also worked on her strength of being a very aggressive player, together with constructing points and what to do in certain moments.

"I was helping on preparations for practices and matches, bring professional and looking at every detail.

"We had a strong relationship before that, through my job as Fed Cup captain, and after Wimbledon we became closer."

Embed from Getty Images

"When she is focused, she is a very difficult player to beat"

Martinez feels the championships in Paris and London will only help her in the future: "Of course, it is not easy to win a Grand Slam but she has two already and when Garbiñe is focused and playing well she is a very difficult player to beat."

The coach concluded: "She knows what it takes and I'm sure she wants to work hard to lift a big trophy again. She's a great player and can do many good things in the future."