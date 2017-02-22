ATP Delray Beach: Juan Martin Del Potro defeats Kevin Anderson

Seventh seed Juan Martin Del Potro made a successful 2017 debut, defeating South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Delray Beach Tennis Championships.

Del Potro grabs opening set

In a matchup of former champions, Del Potro in 2011, Anderson in 2012, it was the South African with an immediate break opportunity, but at 30-40, Del Potro served an ace out wide, eventually leading to a hold.

In the fifth game, the Argentine rallied from 40-15 down to manufacture a break point, but he fell to the court after a slip and Anderson kept pace, continuing to lead.

Anderson was able to stay with Del Potro early on/Photo: Peter Staples/ATP World Tour/Getty Images

It was the South African under pressure again, Del Potro with a 0-40 lead, only to see Anderson rally back to deuce with some good serving, but when a fourth break point arose, a challenge overturned a double fault, forcing a replay of the point.

Following the reversal, Anderson miss a forehand wide, handing the former U.S. Open champion the break he needed and he now held a 4-3 lead. He'd close out the set to 15, another Anderson error giving Del Potro a one-set lead.

Del Potro needed just one break to secure the first set/Photo: Peter Staples/ATP World Tour/Getty Images

Del Potro nabs second set to advance

The Argentine's forehand was beginning to find the range and a clean winner gave him a hold to level the second set at 1-1. The decisive moment was about to follow.

In the next game, it was Del Potro drawing Anderson in with a backhand slice followed by a clean winner to set up break point when the South African dumped another error into the net.

The Argentine's backhand helped him grab the crucial break in the second set/Photo: Peter Staples/ATP World Tour/Getty Images

Now in control of proceedings, the Argentine dug out of a semi-hole at 15-30 with huge forehands and serves to take a 3-1 lead. To Anderson's credit, he held to keep the pressure on Del Potro.

Another game on the seventh seed's serve went to 15-30, but again Del Potro used his most powerful weapon, his serve, to get him out of trouble. He proceeded to serve out the match at 15 two games later, ending the contest when an Anderson forehand sailed long, the Argentine into the second round to face Damir Dzumhur.