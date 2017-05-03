Exclusive Interview with Mike Orlando
Mike Orlando. Photo- Flickr/ bkrieger02

As a rising star on the independent wrestling scene, Mike Orlando is quickly growing a reputation as someone to watch over the next few years. The former American Footballer has always been involved in a sport, excelling in everything he sets his mind to and professional wrestling has been no different so far. Matthew Wilkinson recently caught up with the Green Machine to learn a little more about him. 

Matthew Wilkinson: What was it that originally inspired you to become a professional wrestler? 

Mike Orlando: It was always my dream since childhood, I loved professional wrestling and it was my best friend. My entire life I wanted to become exactly what this helped me become me and that's a superstar. I hope to inspire many other people in following their dreams because like everyone else my entire life I was told this wasn't possible, and it is. 

MW: Who were your idols growing up and how did they influence the character you have become today? 

MO: My idols as far as wrestling are Chris Jericho and Ultimate Warrior. Warrior for his over the top style to catch everyone's attention; and Jericho for being one of the most innovative wrestlers I've ever followed. The man constantly reinvents himself and makes the most out of every opportunity. 

In life; my mother and father. They helped me get through life with a smile and to actually be blessed enough to follow my dream. My father works around the clock and my mother as well. I was blessed to be helped. 

MW: Where did you train to become a wrestler and how did you find that process? 

MO: I train at many different places around the world now, such as The Monster Factory and Ring of Honor but my career began in Williamstown NJ at Jim Molineaux's Old Time Wrestling. They took care of me for a long time dealing with my constant football schedule in college, I was a hotheaded 19-year-old kid. Then, at about 21, I met Jon Trosky of The Sanctuary who had helped me brand myself and guide me into the right light. 

MW: What would you say has been the hardest part of your career so far? 

MO: Everyday, just trying to keep getting better by constant training. If a day isn't "hard" then I am not working hard enough. I want a full-time job with one of the big boys. Until I have that every day will end up being harder than the one prior until I meet that requirement. However, the WWE tryout in February was three of the hardest days of my career. 

MW: On the other side of that, what would you say has been your biggest achievement? 

MO: It is a double-edged sword. I can sound like a hypocrite and answer that but the prior question already got me to admit I yearn for more. I've shared the ring with guys a lot better than I am that have made real good livings off of this. I'm honored to be mentored and share the ring with them. 

MW: You've had the opportunity to work with several high-profile talents such as Ryback and Billy Gunn to name just a few, what is it like working with big names like that?

MO: It's an honor, I watched these guys growing up and admired them. But as awesome as it is it's always a test. To show myself - and him - that I am the best out there and can go toe to toe with anyone. I challenge myself with these matches, it's where you find out how good you really are. Wrestling is about earning the respect of others. I hope every time I am in the ring with someone such as Ryback or Chris Masters, I am stepping in the ring with someone who I owe a good showing to be in their presence. 