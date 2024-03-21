Coming into the 2023/24 season, there was a lot of hope within the Memphis Grizzlies organisation that they could produce a deep post-season run following the return of star guard Ja Morant. Last season they ended as the two seed for the second year in a row, though Morant missed eight games through suspension. They faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round and lost in six games. In 2022, they made it to the semi-finals but were eliminated by the eventual champions Golden State Warriors. Although they both ended in defeat, it gave a young roster some much needed experience which they were hopeful of bringing into the current campaign, but it has not panned out that way.

What once was a season full of promise, has now become a foundation for the future. However, whilst it has largely been a year of disappointment and what ifs, there is plenty to build on for next season and beyond.

Dealing with Injuries

Despite the strength of the roster, it has been a nightmare of a season for the Grizzlies with injury after injury hampering their campaign. Not long after his return from a 25-game suspension, Morant suffered from a torn labrum, which resulted in season ending shoulder injury. They had already spent the majority of the season without the guard, with him featuring in just nine games, but losing him for a second time effectively ended any hopes they had of making a push in a loaded conference. In those nine games, the Grizzlies had a 6-3 record. Without him so far, they have lost 44 and won just 17.

JA MORANT GAME WINNER IN HIS 1ST GAME BACK pic.twitter.com/6RFcANo9cT — Playmaker (@playmaker) December 20, 2023

However, their woes did not end there. They acquired former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart in a huge three team deal in the off-season involving the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Grizzlies. They gave up Tyus Jones and two first round picks in the deal, signifying their intent on winning this season. Smart made a good start to the season with 14.5 points in 20 appearances but he too picked up an injury that has seen him sidelined for the most part of the campaign.

Things got even worse when guard Desmond Bane sprained his left ankle in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in mid-January which cost him 29 games. He had made such an impact in the absence of Morant, averaging 23.9 points. He has since recovered and averaged 17.3 in the three games since his return.

Unlikely Opportunities

Although the injuries have meant a campaign of losing, it has allowed the team to give reps to a number of talented youngsters, who otherwise would have seen minimal playing time, or stayed in the G-League. For example, guard GG Jackson is the youngest player to appear in the NBA this season, but he has been handed an opportunity to see extended playing time and he has grabbed it with both hands. He was first introduced to the national audience in a game against the Warriors, in which his interview with TNT afterwards went viral because of his reaction to the legendary Shaquille O’Neal. But it is his performances on the court which have caught the eye.

At just 19 years old, he already has a number of impressive displays to his name. In his short career, he has averaged 13.4 points as he sees his minutes increase. This includes 30, 26 and 22 point outings in recent weeks, and he has helped his short-handed team pick up wins against the likes of the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. He has also recently entered the top 10 in the NBA’s rookie ladder as a result. His latest outing against the Warriors saw him produce 35 points on 58% shooting, including 7/14 from three. Players such as forward Ziaire Williams and guard Vince Williams Jr have also seen some extended run, with the pair averaging 8.2 and 10 points respectively.



The Future is Bright

Overall, the Grizzlies have an extremely talented roster which unfortunately had a year wasted. However, this means that next season they can be a real threat once they are fully healthy, in addition to the young players who have gained some crucial NBA experience this year. Moreover, they will have the flexibility to make moves in the off-season and draft to improve the roster even further. At the trade deadline they made a couple of moves to replenish some draft picks they had given up last year in the trade for Smart. They moved on from veteran center Steven Adams, who is out for the season and has not played a game since January 2023. They acquired Victor Oladipo, who was subsequently waived, and three second round picks, which improved their cap space situation ahead of next year. They also parted company with Xavier Tillman, who they traded to the Celtics for Lamar Stevens and two second round picks.



Not including a likely lottery pick, Memphis had $186M in salary in 2024-25.



The projected second apron is $190M.



Removing the $12.6M owed to Steven Adams now gives Memphis financial breathing room.



The Grizzlies also have a decision with the $14.7M team option of Luke… https://t.co/UhlRdD9n31 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2024

Overall, they will have two first round picks in this year’s upcoming draft to stockpile some more young talent, including their own which will be a lottery pick. Alternatively, they could package their picks to perhaps acquire another star or role player to complement their existing core. As it stands they have nine first round picks over the next six years.



The Western Conference is already stacked, with up to 11 teams still in the play-off picture. Teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will hope to join the race next season with their own young and talented stars. But it will be Memphis who seem the most likely to make the biggest jump as their main core of Morant, Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr have play-off experience already, and at their best they can be very difficult to play against. They also have their veteran leader Smart, who has 108 play-off games under his belt himself. Add this to the other young players on the roster as well as any potential acquisitions, they can easily get back to the side who made it to the conference semi-finals just two seasons ago. They will almost certainly be a dangerous outfit next year.