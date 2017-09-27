Boston Breakers' Adriana Leon named Player of the Week

Adriana Leon was a part of the offensive pressure for the Boston Breakers that helped the club earn their first win on the road of the 2017 NWSL season. After a scoreless first half at The Plex against the Washington Spirit, Boston was able to break through the Spirit defense for a 3-0 victory. All three goals were part of Leon's contributions.

In the 47th minute, as the Breakers pressed forward, Leon received a pass on the right wing where she was able to send in a cross. Natasha Dowie met the cross, out-jumping her defender for a header in for the goal. Less than ten minutes later, Dowie's offensive pressure resulted in a Washington own goal. As Leon dribbled toward the goal, Kasey Kallman stepped in to strip the ball away, but instead, Kallman's touch directed the ball into her own net. Finally, Leon scored a goal of her own, which was originally counted as a Spirit own goal, but as the ball hit off the crossbar after a Washington defender's touch, Leon was at the back post to finish it.





This is the second time that Leon earns the Player of the Week honors. She was first recognized in Week 3 after her one goal and two assists performance was key in the Breakers' 3-0 victory over the Seattle Reign.

Previous Winners

Week 1 - Haley Kopmeyer

Week 2 - Jessica Fishlock

Week 3 - Adriana Leon

Week 4 - Francisca Ordega

Week 5 - Nahomi Kawasumi

Week 6 - Christen Press

Week 7 - Sydney Leroux

Week 8 - Lindsey Horan

Week 9 - Sam Kerr

Week 10 - Poliana

Week 11 - Megan Rapinoe

Week 12 - Sam Kerr

Week 13 - Andressinha

Week 14 - Megan Rapinoe

Week 15- Arielle Ship

Week 16 - Sam Mewis

Week 17 - Sam Kerr

Week 18 - Hayley Raso

Week 19 - Shea Groom

Week 20 - Whitney Church

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.