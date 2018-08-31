Sam Kerr named NWSL Player of the Month for August

Chicago Red Stars forward Samantha Kerr was named Player of the Month for August by the NWSL writers association. The forward scored five goals and one assist for the month. Chicago is unbeaten in six games and sits in fourth spot with 34 points (8W-4L-10D) in the NWSL standings. With two games remaining, the Red Stars are one point away from clinching the last playoff spot. Since returning to the Chicago Red Stars in May, Kerr has tallied 14 goals propelling her to the NWSL Golden Boot race. Prior to been named Player of the Month, Kerr was named Player of the Week for Week 22.

This is the third time Sam Kerr has earned Player of the Month award in her career. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kerr’s first goal of the month came against the North Carolina Courage in a 1-1 draw on August 10. In the 64th minute, Kerr headed home the equalizer from a Vanessa DiBernardo cross. This would mark the second time the Red Stars drew against the Courage this season.

Kerr would earn her first brace of the month two games later against Portland Thorns FC on August 18. Her first tallie came in the 44th minute when Yuki Nagasato lofted a pass that sent Kerr into the box beating two Portland defenders and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. DiBernardo would earn another assist from Kerr’s second goal of the match. In the 48th minute, DiBernardo crossed the ball into the box where Kerr headed home her third goal of the month.

The Australian international would earn her second brace of the month against the Orlando Pride on August 20. Chicago came out the gate on the front foot creating many chances for Kerr and the Red Stars. Kerr would score her 13th goal of the season in the 44th minute. Nagasato would earn another assist when she sprung Kerr behind the Pride backline leaving Kerr to beat the last defender and slot a shot past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris. A minute later, Kerr would assist on a DiBenardo goal extending the Chicago lead. In the 59th minute, Kerr scored her 14th goal of the season stripping fellow Australian Alanna Kennedy and slipped a shot past a stranded Harris giving Chicago a 3-0 lead. The Red Stars would go on to win 3-1 eliminating Orlando and Houston Dash from playoff contention.

The only match Kerr did not register a goal was a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Reign FC. Reign goalkeeper and fellow Westfield Matilda Lydia Williams robbed Kerr and Chicago’s best chance. This is the third time in Sam Kerr's career she has been named Player of the Month.

The NWSL Player of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.

Past NWSL Players of the Month:

March: Megan Rapinoe

April: Sofia Huerta

May: Rachel Daly

June: Crystal Dunn

July: Lindsey Horan