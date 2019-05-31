NWSL International Player Roundup: World Cup Rosters 

With the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup starting next week, some National Women’s Soccer League players will make the trip to France for the tournament. In all, nine countries will be represented by NWSL players in the Women’s World Cup. Here are the 35 players and the countries they will represent.

CONCACAF - North America & Caribbean

Canada

Captain and Portland Thorns FC Christine Sinclair will attempt to lead Canada for the nations first World Championship. Sinclair is three goals away from USWNT Abby Wambach international goal scoring record (184). Joining Sinclair at forward will be Nichelle Prince from the Houston Dash. The Dash will also send defenders Alysha Chapman and Lindsey Agnew along with midfielder Sophie Schmidt. Utah Royals FC midfielders Desire Scott and Diana Matheson were called up but Matheson will not be on the squad due to injury. At center back Orlando Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky will solidify the backline. Canada’s number one goalkeeper will most likely be Stephanie Labbé from the North Carolina Courage. Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan will serve as Labbé’s backup. Canada has called nine NWSL players, second most players in the league.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair. (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jamaica

As Jamaica make their debut at the Women’s World Cup, they will call up two NWSL players to the squad. Forward Cheyna Matthews, who has two goals on the season and an assist for the Washington Spirit was named to the roster. Also Kayla McCoy who recently earned her first NWSL appearance for the Houston Dash will join the Carribean side in France.

AFC - Asia

Australia

Chicago Red Stars forward and captain of Australia’s Westfield Matildas, Sam Kerr will lead 11 other NWSL Australians to the World Cup. Australia will send the most NWSL international players to the World Cup. Reign FC goalkeeper Lydia Williams will most likely get the nod in goal. Williams brings along Reign FC defender Steph Catley and midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight. Portland Thorns FC have the most Australians leaving for France in forwards Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso and defender Ellie Carpenter. Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride will have two players departing for France. Midfielders Chloe Logarzo and Amy Harrison will represent the Spirit. While midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Alanna Kennedy will be representing the Pride. Houston Dash defender Clare Polkinghorne will be going to her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup. Dash forward Kyah Simon was called as a stand in player for pre-tournament preparations but picked up a hamstring injury and will return to Houston.

Australia captain and leading NWSL scorer Sam Kerr. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Japan

Japan call-up Reign FC defender Rumi Utsugi for her third FIFA Women’s World Cup. Utsugi was part of Japan’s 2011 World Cup Champions and 2015 Runner-Up squads. The defender has 111 caps and six goals in her international career.

CAF - Africa

Cameroon

Cameroon has called up Sky Blue FC defender Estelle Johnson. Born in Cameroon, this will be Johnson’s first Women’s World Cup appearance. Johnson will be the only NWSL player to represent the African nations.

CONMEBOL - South America

Brazil

Brazil has the third most NWSL players going to France. Captain and six time FIFA Player of the Year, Marta will make her fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance. Also from the Pride, Camila will make her first World Cup appearance. North Carolina will send forward Debinha and Andressinha will represent Portland Thorns FC.

This might be Marta's last chance to win a Women's World Cup as a player. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OFC - Oceania

New Zealand

Defenders Abby Erceg from North Carolina Courage and midfielder Katie Bowen from Utah Royals FC will travel to France to represent New Zealand. Erceg makes fourth Women’s World Cup roster and has earned 135 international caps. New Zealand will try to advance out of their group for the first time in team history.

UEFA - Europe

England

The England Lionesses called up two players from the NWSL. Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly and Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor will try to improve on England’s third place finish at the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Taylor contributed a goal in England’s quarterfinal match against Canada in the last tournament. Daly will make her first World Cup roster for England.

Scotland

Scotland qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in history. Team captain and Utah Royals FC defender Rachel Corsie will lead Scotland’s debutants against rival England in their first match. Scotland and England previously met in the 2017 European Championships.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie will lead Scotland to their first World Cup appearance. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Spain

Reign FC will send another defender to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Defender Celia Jimenez will make her second Women’s World Cup roster. Jimenez has 21 caps to her career. Look for Spain to make some noise and be a dark horse in the tournament.