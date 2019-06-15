2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: USWNT vs Chile

The United States Women’s National Team and Chile will meet in round two of Group F play in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This will be the third time these squads will face each other in their histories. A win for the USWNT will clinch a spot to the Round of 16. The match is scheduled for 12:00 PM EST in Paris, France.

2018 California Friendlies

USWNT and Chile played two friendly matches in September of 2018. The Americans took the first match 3-0 in Carson, California and 4-0 in San Jose, California four days later. In the first match defender Tierna Davidson scored her first international goal. While Chilean defender Carla Guerrero scored an own goal and Christen Press added the final tally. In San Jose, Mallory Pugh and Tobin Heath scored a goal each. Carli Lloyd registered a brace for the final two goals.

USA Scoring Spree

The USWNT had to wait until the final day of round one of group play to begin their tournament. They took out their frustrations on #34 ranked Thailand squad by a 13-0 scoreline. Alex Morgan lead the way with five goals. Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis contributed braces each. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Pugh and Lloyd all added goals of their own. Despite the USWNT running the score up and celebrating, the Americans will try to put in a similar performance against the South American debutants. Horan, and Heath make their return to Paris where they played for the Paris Saint-Germain club team in Paris for a time in their careers. It will be interesting to see if head coach Jill Ellis will make any changes to the starting XI to get other players some playing time. When questioned about any changes in the starting lineup Ellis said, “we want to make this a long tournament…. It's going to take a lot of physical effort and output from every single one of these players.” Whatever the lineup or outcome the USWNT will not stop in going all out in the defense of their World Championship.

Alex Morgan (13) and Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrate one of their 13 goals against Thailand. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Chile frustrates Sweden

Goalkeeper Christiane Endler and Chile Women’s National Team defense almost held off Sweden’s offense in their first match. It took Sweden a weather delay and 83 minutes to get on the board against Chile. Sweden would add a second goal in the 90+4 minute to put the match away by a 2-0 scoreline. Chile had a difficult time generating offensive against Sweden and were forced to play on the back foot for most of the match. Endler was Chile’s best player making 5 saves on 7 shots facing 17 total shot attempts. La Roja Femenina goalkeeper Endler, will also make her return to her club team PSG were she recently earned France’s Division 1 Féminine Goalkeeper of the Season award. Endler and her backline will be under fire again Sunday and will have keep numbers back on the defensive third to try to frustrate the USWNT. Look for forward María José Rojas, who did not play against Sweden, to see some playing time to help generate offensive chances. Yanara Aedo has some experience playing in the NWSL with the Washington Spirit in 2017-18.

Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

USWNT and Chile match can be seen on FOX, Telemundo and FOX Go App on Sunday June 16 at 12:00 PM EST.