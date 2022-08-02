Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Seattle Sounders continue their push for the MLS Cup playoffs as they host FC Dallas at Lumen Field.

A 2-1 defeat to Colorado was the Sounders fourth loss in their last five games as they sit two points out a playoff spot, having never missed the postseason in franchise history.

By comparison, Dallas are fourth in the West, having dropped just one of their last five matchups and are coming off of an impressive 1-0 away win against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Team news

Seattle Sounders

Manager Brian Schmetzer will again be without Joao Paulo (ACL tear) and Obed Vargas (stress fracture in lower back) while Raul Ruidiaz is questionable with a right hamstring strain.

FC Dallas

The only absence for the Hoops is Facundo Quignon, who won't make the trip to the Pacific Northwest due to an adductor issue.

Predicted lineups

Seattle Sounders: Cleveland; Nouhou, Gómez, Ragen; Medranda, Leyva, Lodeiro, A. Roldan; Chu, Montero, Teves

FC Dallas: Paes; Munjoma, Hedges, Martínez, Nanú; Ntsabaleng, Quinon, Pomykal; Velasco, Ferreira, Arriola

Ones to watch

Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)

Seattle's captain has four goals and six assists in 17 games this season and he'll look for space in the middle of the field, his matchup against Paxton Pomykal being critical to the outcome of the game.

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

The 21-year-old is tied for fourth in the Golden Boot race with 12 and has chipped in an additional five assists. Where he is most dangerous is in a false nine role while having possession of the ball.

His late runs into the box and superb finishing make him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between the two sides resulted in a 2-0 victory for Dallas in May.

The Hoops nearly opened the scoring within the first five minutes, but Matt Hedges' header from a corner kick came back off of the post.

After Hedges hit the post again soon after, it was Leo Chu who had the best chance for Seattle on 24 minutes as he captialized on a Dallas mistake, but could only drag his shot wide.

Following two fine saves by Sounders goalkeeper Sefan Cleveland towards the end of the first half, Jesus Ferreira finally opened the scoring in the 65th minute, picking out the bottom corner.

The hosts doubled their advantage two minutes from time when Paul Arriola smashed in a volley at the far post.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In Seattle, FOX 13+ will have all of the action while TXA21 and KMPX-29 will share the coverage in Dallas.

Kickoff is set for 10pm Eastern time.