Andy Murray withdraws from Hurlingham Club exhibition ahead of Wimbledon

The world number one Andy Murray has raised fresh injury concerns ahead of Wimbledon by withdrawing from his exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club.

Murray was scheduled to play on Friday but has pulled out of action citing a “sore hip”.

The Brit already skipped Tuesday’s scheduled exhibition against Lucas Pouille and a charity event with Tim Henman at Roehampton on Wednesday.

However, Murray was adamant the disruption would not hinder the defense of his Wimbledon crown.

Rest is required

“Sadly I won’t be ready to play at The Hurlingham tomorrow,” said the world number one.

“My hip is still sore and I need to rest it today, and likely tomorrow.”

That means Murray is unlikely to return the court until the weekend which is far from ideal preparation ahead of the championships next week.

He has been hampered by various ailments throughout 2017; being struck down with shingles after the Australian Open; pulling out of the Miami Open with an elbow injury; and complaining of a virus on the eve of the French Open last month.

Encouragingly, Murray was able to reach the semifinals of Roland Garros despite his claims and his medical team has advised “a few days rest” to help alleviate the pain.

Murray goes through the paces before the Aegon Championships (Photo: James Chance/Getty Images Europe)

Shoddy form

The 30-year-old’s defense of his Queen’s Club crown was halted in the opening round by lucky loser Jordan Thompson.

Murray claimed he was still finding his feet on grass after two weeks on the clay in Paris but early tournament exits have become a theme for the Brit this year.

He lost in the fourth round in Melbourne before succumbing in the second round to then-world number 121 Vasek Pospisil in Indian Wells.

His clay court season included a pair of third round losses to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo and Borna Coric in Madrid.

Fabio Fognini then added to his woes with an opening round triumph at the Italian Open.

The Wimbledon men’s singles draw will take place at midday on Friday.