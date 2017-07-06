Heather Watson feels confident with her game after impressive victories

Heather Watson has managed to match her best-ever result at the Wimbledon Championships as she defied the odds and progressed to the third round for the second time in three years of competition. Facing the comeback mom in Victoria Azarenka in the third round, it will a very challenging task for the British if she is to mark her best performance in any Grand Slams.

Excellent results the past fortnight

Watson had a mid-season surge as she managed to reach the semifinals at the Aegon International, a Premier event, defeating many quality players to do so. The resurgent performances were due to a new coaching team, claimed the Brit. “Well, the last couple months I've got a new coaching team onboard -- well, a coaching team. I haven't had one for a while. I just am happy with that. I'm happy with them. Practices are going really well. I feel like I have structure. Enjoying it, which is the most important part.”

Heather Watson serves at the Wimbledon Championships | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Certainly, the practices have gone well for the current world number 102, who is projected to rise back into the Top 100 with her result here at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. After these good results, Watson feels very confident about her game, saying, “right now I'm very happy with my game, very happy with how I'm playing, like I've said. I just feel like I'm in a good place and I'm confident, just really enjoying being out there on the court at the moment.”

Excellent victory over Sevastova

Watson defeated 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the second round to make it into the third round, serving a bagel along the way. It was truly an impressive display from the Brit, who played some world-class tennis to prevail. “I felt that I had a really good start to the match. Felt really solid out there. I felt good the last week, in particular. And just really continued that. I served well. Hardly made any unforced errors in that first set.” The first set saw Watson stroll to a 6-0 victory after less than 20 minutes, playing some pitch-perfect tennis. Against such an aggressive player like Sevastova, Watson credited her win to some tactics, “Uhm, I just kind of went out just focusing on myself, not too much on what she was going to do. And, uhm, just to swing free, stay aggressive, and move my feet.”

Heather Watson celebrates her win over Sevastova in the second round | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

The Brit was able to keep up her high quality of play in the second set as she eventually sealed a 6-0 6-4 victory over the Latvian, “Starts are very important, but I'm really happy with the second set because she raised her level. The first set I just felt great, pretty flawless. It's always going to change. I've got to expect her to raise her level and to try something new, and she did. I was pleased with how I remained calm and just kept doing what I was doing.”

Past results at Wimbledon

Just two years ago, Watson also progressed to the third round and faced then-world number one Serena Williams on Centre Court. Being just two points away from the huge upset, the American was just too good for her as she used her experience to prevail in three tough sets. Nevertheless, Watson has good memories from that memorable match as she mentioned in her press conference, “The thing I remember most is just the support and the crowd during that match. That's the best atmosphere I've ever played in my life. I was getting goosebumps after every point. That's what I remember most about the match, so it's positive.”

Serena Williams and Heather Watson exchange a handshake after their thrilling match back in 2015 | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

Third round opponent: Victoria Azarenka

Watson will now face Victoria Azarenka in the third round, and the Brit herself knows that she has to be at her best to prevail in the clash. “First of all, I think Vika is an incredible player and person. I really respect how hard she works and how focused she is.I look forward to playing her. I know she has only just come back, but I expect her to be playing really well because I know she will have put in the hours and the work. You don't get to where she's got to in her career without, you know, being a really good player.”

Asked about her strategy on how to beat Azarenka, Watson was in high spirits and managed to include a joke to end off her press conference with a laugh, “Yeah, whoever I play, you know, I come in with a different game plan because everybody's a different player. But to do with myself, I'll keep everything the same, my routine, what I'm going to eat, speed. I'm going to watch Love Island.”